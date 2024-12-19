COLA Increase in 2025: How Much More Will SSDI Recipients Get?

Social Security payments, including retirement and disability benefits, help many Americans financially.

But not everyone gets the same amount. For example, retirees generally receive more than people who get SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) or SSI (Supplemental Security Income).

However, starting in January 2025, Social Security benefits will increase by 2.5% for everyone, thanks to the COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) raise. Let’s break down how this will affect those receiving SSDI.

What is the COLA raise for Social Security benefits?

The COLA raise is a percentage increase in Social Security benefits, meant to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living.

In 2025, Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 2.5% increase in their monthly payments. This means more money in the pockets of retirees, people receiving SSI, and people on SSDI starting in January 2025.

How much will SSDI payments increase?

In August 2024, the average SSDI payment was about $1,539 per month. With the COLA raise for 2025, this average amount is expected to increase to around $1,580 in January 2025.

Although this is just an average, it’s important to note that the actual amount you receive may be higher or lower depending on your past work history and how much you’ve earned in previous jobs.

Payments for families of SSDI recipients

Sometimes, family members of SSDI recipients may also get Social Security benefits. For example, spouses or children of workers with disabilities may be able to receive payments based on the worker’s earnings.

With the new 2.5% COLA raise, the average amount a family could get is about $2,826, which is an increase from the $2,757 it was before.

A partner of a disabled worker can expect to receive an average of $421, and children’s checks will be around $492, although this amount will not include the COLA raise for children until after January 2025.

Why does the amount of SSDI payments vary?

The amount of money you receive from SSDI is not the same for everyone. It depends on the amount of money you earned during your working years and how much you paid into Social Security.

Workers who paid more into the system tend to receive higher SSDI payments. On the other hand, some people may receive lower amounts if their past work history was limited.

How to get more information on SSDI payments

If you’re receiving SSDI or think you may be eligible for it, it’s always a good idea to reach out to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

They can provide information on how much you may be able to receive each month, and if your family members are eligible for any additional benefits based on your work history.

Social Security benefits are increasing in 2025 thanks to the 2.5% COLA raise. If you’re receiving SSDI, you can expect to see a rise in your monthly payments.

The exact amount depends on your work history, but this increase will help people keep up with the cost of living. If you’re unsure about your benefits, contacting the SSA is always a good step to ensure you’re getting what you’re entitled to.