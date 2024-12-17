US local news

CNN criticizes Trump for hiring’record’ number of immigrants while campaigning for deportation.

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

President-elect Donald Trump made bashing legal immigrant guest workers, particularly Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, the core of his successful 2024 campaign.

CNN reported on Monday that Trump’s firms had hired a record number of such workers in the previous year.

CNN political journalist Sara Murray spoke on the network to discuss her findings about Trump’s continued employment of foreign workers in previous years.

“In 2024, the Trump Organization businesses were approved to hire 209 foreign guest workers,” she informed us. “This is almost double the number from a decade ago.” According to official records, this is the largest number for Trump enterprises in any year on record.

Murray continued by indicating that “these workers mostly come through” because a scheme “allows for hiring foreign workers when there aren’t American workers who are able, willing, available to do this kind of temporary work.”

She said that this often included “people like cooks, people like housekeepers.”

Murray said that Trump’s friends, like as X CEO Elon Musk, have also used foreign labor.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

