Chocolate recalled nationwide due to reports of small stones found in the product.

Tony’s Chocolonely, a popular chocolate brand, has recalled two of its chocolate bars in the U.S. and Canada. This happened after a few customers in other countries found small stones inside their chocolate. Even though no one in North America has reported any problems, the company has chosen to voluntarily recall the affected products to ensure everyone’s safety.

Why This Recall Is Important

Finding hard objects like stones in food is a serious issue. It can cause injuries like choking or breaking teeth, especially in young children or older adults. This kind of recall is called a physical contamination hazard and is considered very risky. That’s why the company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are warning customers to check their chocolate bars carefully.

Which Chocolate Bars Are Being Recalled?

The recall includes specific 6.35 oz bars of the following products:

1. Everything Bar

A mix of milk chocolate with caramel, pretzel, almond nougat, and sea salt.
Lot Codes:

  • 4327 (Best By 22-Nov-25)

  • 4330 (25-Nov-25)

  • 4331 (26-Nov-25)

  • M4331 (26-Nov-25)
    UPC: 850011828564, 850032676441

2. Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar

Rich dark chocolate with almonds and sea salt.
Lot Codes:

  • 163094 (Best By 2-Apr-26)

  • 162634 (28-Feb-26)

  • M162634 (28-Feb-26)
    UPC: 858010005641, 850011828908

The affected products were sold in stores and online, including the Tony’s Chocolonely website and Amazon, between February 7 and March 24, 2025.

What Caused the Problem?

Tony’s Chocolonely said that the stones came from the third-party supplier that handles almond harvesting and processing. Some stones were not removed properly before the almonds were added to the chocolate. The company said the chance of a chocolate bar having stones is low, but they don’t want to take any risks with customer safety.

What Should You Do If You Have One?

If you’ve bought one of these recalled bars, do not eat it. Instead, do one of the following:

  • Return it to the store where you bought it for a refund or exchange

  • If purchased on Amazon, request a refund through your account

  • Or, safely throw it away

You can check the lot codes printed on the side of the packaging. If the code starts with “L” or “M” and matches any of the numbers listed above, it’s part of the recall.

For more details, you can visit Tony’s Chocolonely’s official recall page.

What the Company Is Saying

A spokesperson from the brand said,
“We are truly sorry for this situation. Although the risk is small, our customers’ safety comes first. That’s why we decided to recall these products, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

No injuries have been reported so far in the U.S. or Canada, and the recall is being done just to be extra careful.

Source

