China Responds Strongly to Trump's New Tariff Threat: "We Will Fight to the End"

China Responds Strongly to Trump's New Tariff Threat: "We Will Fight to the End"

Beijing – China has issued a strong warning against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 50% tariff on Chinese goods, saying it will take firm countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.

In a statement released by China’s Commerce Ministry early Tuesday, officials called the proposed tariffs “groundless” and “a typical example of unilateral bullying.” The statement comes after President Trump announced new “reciprocal tariffs” on Chinese imports, adding more tension to the already strained relationship between the two global powers.

China: U.S. Tariffs Are Bullying and Will Be Resisted

China strongly condemned the U.S. action, calling it a serious mistake. The ministry stated:

“The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the U.S. China will never accept this. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”

Officials emphasized that China’s retaliatory tariffs are legal and justified, saying the aim is to protect the country’s sovereignty, security, and development goals, while also defending the rules of international trade.

More Retaliation Expected from China

Although China has already responded with tariffs of its own, the ministry hinted that additional countermeasures could be on the way. It warned that any further U.S. moves will be met with strong resistance.

“The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate,” the statement said.

This latest exchange adds fuel to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, which has already led to higher prices on goods, supply chain disruptions, and growing concerns in global markets.

