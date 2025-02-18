Children who ran away discovered in Gulfport

The Gulfport Police Department apprehended two runaway children, Summer Moore and A’nyla Moore from Gulfport, Mississippi.

Summer Moore is a 12-year-old black female who stands 5’1″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes, and braids her hair in black and purple. She was last spotted wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and Nike slides.

A’nyla Moore is described as an 8-year-old black female standing 4’5″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair styled into a ponytail. She was last seen in pink corduroy trousers.

