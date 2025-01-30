Child Tax Credit: Trump’s 2025 Tax Law Expiration Leaves Families in Uncertainty

As President Trump returns to the White House, many Americans are curious about how his administration will affect the Child Tax Credit, particularly as tax season approaches. The Child Tax Credit was limited to $2,000 per eligible child under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

This was down from the pandemic-era maximum of $3,600 per child, but it was still a significant increase over the $1,000 cap in the 2016 tax year.

As President Trump begins his second term, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the credit. His signature tax legislation is set to expire at the end of 2025, leaving many concerned about the future of the Child Tax Credit.

Some Say Trump Could Cut CTC to $1,000

Tax attorney Adam Brewer of AB Tax Law told Nexstar, “Congressional action is required or the Child Tax Credit will revert to $1,000 per child.”

Despite the approaching expiration, there is a silver lining. Brewer notes that there is bipartisan support for keeping the credit at $2,000, implying that this provision will likely be extended.

As we approach 2025, taxpayers with children should review their income tax withholding or estimated tax payments to ensure they are well-prepared for any changes that may occur.

Child Tax Credit: A Vital Support for Families

In a January House Committee on Ways and Means hearing, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) emphasized the importance of the child tax credit, which benefits approximately 40 million families each year. During this session, he asked Margaret Marple, a mother from Virginia, to share her experiences.

Margaret Marple, a committed stay-at-home mother, eloquently described the challenges she faces:

“As a stay-at-home mom raising children, you face a lot of pressure from all sides, including financial stress. “It affects your marriage and every decision you make, from grocery shopping to meeting the needs of a growing family,” Marple said.

“The child tax credit is a crucial way the government communicates that my role in raising children is essential to the stability and prosperity of our country.” Marple’s insights highlight the profound impact of the child tax credit on families across the country, emphasizing the importance of such benefits in supporting and recognizing the critical role of parenting.

The Persistent Issue of Childhood Poverty

During the 2024 presidential race, the child tax credit became a hot topic, attracting significant attention from candidates. Both Donald Trump and then-Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support for the tax break, though they disagreed on who should be eligible for it.

Despite the United States’ economic prosperity, childhood poverty remains a major issue. Children under the age of five are especially vulnerable, often facing challenges such as poverty and eviction. Surprisingly, more than one in every six young people under 18 lives below the federal poverty line.

As families struggle to keep up with the rising costs of raising children, expenses for groceries, child care, and housing continue to rise, making it increasingly difficult for many households to break even.

Understanding the Current Child Tax Credit

The existing child tax credit offers families a $2,000 reduction on their tax bill for each child under 17 in their care. However, this benefit is not uniformly distributed:

Families paying less than $2,000 in income tax receive a smaller benefit.

Parents who are out of the workforce do not qualify for any benefit at all.

As the debate continues, the future of the child tax credit remains a critical issue, impacting millions of families across the nation.

