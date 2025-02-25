US local news

Chemours spills white plume in MS Coast waterway; environmental agency investigates

By Oliver

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating an accidental discharge from the Chemours plant in DeLisle on February 1 that resulted in an unusual white plume in the Bay of St. Louis.

Chemours holds a permit to discharge treated wastewater into the bay. However, the accidental discharge contained an excessive amount of titanium dioxide, a white pigment manufactured by Chemours, according to the company’s letter to DEQ.

“MDEQ determined that the discolored discharge did not pose a threat to human health or the environment,” communications director Jan Schaefer stated via email. She later clarified, “To be clear, MDEQ has not claimed that the release complied with permit conditions or other applicable regulations.

As a result, we cannot comment further on issues that may involve potential enforcement until those decisions/actions are finalized.”

According to Executive Director Chris Wells, the incident is still being reviewed. “We’re still evaluating whether any further action needs to be taken,” he said.

While its permit expired in September 2024, Chemours is still using it while waiting for approval of its timely application for a new one, according to MDEQ and Chemours via email.

Chemours’ DeLisle plant produces titanium dioxide (TiO2), which is used to whiten and brighten everything from paint to sunscreen.

Paulette Snyder, a Diamondhead resident, saw and photographed the white plume while flying over the bay on Saturday morning in her husband’s single-engine airplane.

“You could see it flowing,” Snyder explained. “I just thought it was crazy to see this white streak. But they claim this product is in everything and is not harmful.”

DeLisle plant issues statement.
Titanium dioxide doesn’t dissolve in water. Chemours have confirmed that the titanium dioxide discharged will settle at the bottom of the bay.

“The floor of the bay is sampled quarterly to ensure that there is no adverse impact on the aquatic environment,” communications director Jess Loizeaux wrote in an email. “It’s also important to note that TiO2 is a naturally occurring mineral that is abundantly found in the earth’s crust and is non-hazardous.”

Chemours’ permit required that the plant report the discolored discharge both verbally and in writing, which it did. The Chemours letter to MDEQ, dated February 5, referred to the discharge as a “turbidity upset.”

The permit defines a “upset” as “an exceptional incident” that involves “unintentional and temporary noncompliance” with discharge parameters.

MDEQ conducted its investigation by reviewing Chemours reports and speaking with plant employees, Schaefer stated in an email.

Chemours reports to MDEQ

Chemours emailed a statement to the Sun Herald. It said, in part:

“The increased visibility resulted from sediment disturbance during our operations, which caused the discharge to appear ‘cloudier-than-usual’. This issue has since been resolved, and the discharge has returned to normal.

It is important to note that, while this non-hazardous discharge was more visible than usual, it remained within the MDEQ’s permitted discharge limits.

Chemours’ letter to MDEQ stated that equipment washdown introduced an excessive amount of titanium dioxide into treatment ponds, jeopardizing the settling process. The letter cited a mechanical failure as a contributing factor.

Source

