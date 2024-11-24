Check Your State’s SNAP Payment Dates for October 2024

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides financial aid to low-income households to help them buy food.

In October, some states have already sent their SNAP payments, while others are continuing through the month.

Families can receive varying amounts based on their size, including adjustments for the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Here’s a detailed look at the schedule for October and November, along with important details about payment amounts.

SNAP Payment Amounts

October Payments

Family of Three: Up to $768

Up to $768 Family of Four: Up to $975

Up to $975 Individual: Up to $292

Up to $292 Family of Eight: Up to $1,756

These amounts include the 2025 COLA raise, helping families cope with rising living costs.

States Issuing SNAP in October

The following states will continue or complete their SNAP payments in October:

Alabama: October 4-23

October 4-23 Delaware: October 2-23

October 2-23 Florida: October 1-28

October 1-28 Georgia: October 5-23

October 5-23 Indiana: October 5-23

October 5-23 Kentucky: October 1-19

October 1-19 Louisiana: October 1-23

October 1-23 Maryland: October 4-23

October 4-23 Michigan: October 3-21

October 3-21 Mississippi: October 4-21

October 4-21 Missouri: October 1-22

October 1-22 New Mexico: October 1-20

October 1-20 North Carolina: October 3-21

October 3-21 Ohio: October 2-20

October 2-20 Tennessee: October 1-20

October 1-20 Texas: October 1-28

October 1-28 Washington: October 1-20

SNAP Payments in November

For some recipients, the first SNAP payments for November will begin early in the month. Below is a summary of the November issuance schedule:

Alabama: November 4-23

November 4-23 California: November 1-10

November 1-10 Florida: November 1-28

November 1-28 Illinois: November 1-10

November 1-10 Kentucky: November 1-19

November 1-19 Texas: November 1-28

For a full list of states and their payment dates, visit the USDA SNAP Issuance Schedule on the FNS website.

Average SNAP Payments

Not all families receive the maximum SNAP benefit. After the COLA raise, the average monthly payment for a family of three is approximately $594. Eligibility and specific payment amounts depend on household income and size.

SNAP payments ensure families have access to essential food resources, with schedules varying by state.

Recipients should check their state’s specific payment dates to plan accordingly.

With COLA adjustments, SNAP continues to support families facing economic challenges. For more information, visit the USDA’s official website.