Check Your State’s SNAP Payment Dates for October 2024

By John

Published on:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides financial aid to low-income households to help them buy food.

In October, some states have already sent their SNAP payments, while others are continuing through the month.

Families can receive varying amounts based on their size, including adjustments for the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Here’s a detailed look at the schedule for October and November, along with important details about payment amounts.

SNAP Payment Amounts

October Payments

  • Family of Three: Up to $768
  • Family of Four: Up to $975
  • Individual: Up to $292
  • Family of Eight: Up to $1,756
    These amounts include the 2025 COLA raise, helping families cope with rising living costs.

States Issuing SNAP in October

The following states will continue or complete their SNAP payments in October:

  • Alabama: October 4-23
  • Delaware: October 2-23
  • Florida: October 1-28
  • Georgia: October 5-23
  • Indiana: October 5-23
  • Kentucky: October 1-19
  • Louisiana: October 1-23
  • Maryland: October 4-23
  • Michigan: October 3-21
  • Mississippi: October 4-21
  • Missouri: October 1-22
  • New Mexico: October 1-20
  • North Carolina: October 3-21
  • Ohio: October 2-20
  • Tennessee: October 1-20
  • Texas: October 1-28
  • Washington: October 1-20

SNAP Payments in November

For some recipients, the first SNAP payments for November will begin early in the month. Below is a summary of the November issuance schedule:

  • Alabama: November 4-23
  • California: November 1-10
  • Florida: November 1-28
  • Illinois: November 1-10
  • Kentucky: November 1-19
  • Texas: November 1-28

For a full list of states and their payment dates, visit the USDA SNAP Issuance Schedule on the FNS website.

Average SNAP Payments

Not all families receive the maximum SNAP benefit. After the COLA raise, the average monthly payment for a family of three is approximately $594. Eligibility and specific payment amounts depend on household income and size.

SNAP payments ensure families have access to essential food resources, with schedules varying by state.

Recipients should check their state’s specific payment dates to plan accordingly.

With COLA adjustments, SNAP continues to support families facing economic challenges. For more information, visit the USDA’s official website.

What is SNAP?

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) helps low-income families afford food through monthly benefits.

How are SNAP payments calculated?

Payments depend on household size, income, and cost-of-living adjustments like the 2025 COLA.

When will I get my SNAP payment?

Payment dates vary by state. Check the USDA website for your state’s exact schedule.

What is the average SNAP benefit?

The average monthly payment for a family of three is about $594 after the COLA adjustment.

Where can I check my SNAP balance?

You can check your balance on your EBT card through your state’s online portal or customer service hotline.

John

John's work has been recognized with several awards, including Google Fact Check 2023 Award, reflecting their dedication to journalistic integrity and excellence. They believes that local news is essential for a healthy democracy, empowering citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions.

