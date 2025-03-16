USA News

Charming Vermont Spot Named ‘Most Underrated Town’ In The Entire State

By Oliver

Published on:

Vermont is renowned for its picturesque landscapes, charming towns, and rich history, making it a haven for those seeking a tranquil retreat from bustling city life. Among its many hidden gems, Shrewsbury stands out as one of the most underrated towns in the state. Located in Rutland County, Shrewsbury offers a serene escape with its natural beauty and historical charm, often overshadowed by more popular destinations like Stowe and Woodstock.

Shrewsbury: An Underrated Gem

Natural Beauty and Tranquility

Shrewsbury is nestled in the heart of Vermont’s mountainous region, providing breathtaking views and opportunities for outdoor adventures. The town’s serene atmosphere and lack of crowds make it an ideal spot for those seeking peace and connection with nature. Its proximity to the Green Mountains offers endless possibilities for hiking, skiing, and exploring the natural beauty of Vermont.

Historical Charm

Despite being one of the least populated towns in Vermont, Shrewsbury boasts a rich history that is waiting to be discovered. The town’s historic buildings and landscapes tell stories of centuries past, offering a glimpse into Vermont’s heritage. Visitors can explore the surrounding countryside, which is dotted with old farms and scenic vistas, providing a quintessential New England experience.

Community and Lifestyle

Shrewsbury’s small-town charm is complemented by a strong sense of community. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy local events and festivals that celebrate Vermont’s traditions. The town’s laid-back lifestyle makes it an attractive option for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, offering a chance to reconnect with nature and community.

Other Underrated Vermont Towns

While Shrewsbury is a standout, Vermont is home to many other charming and underrated towns worth exploring:

  • Brandon: Known as the “Art and Soul” of Vermont, Brandon offers a vibrant arts scene, historic architecture, and access to the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area for outdoor enthusiasts.

  • Craftsbury: This quaint town is famous for its outdoor center, providing activities like skiing and cycling, and is a great spot for families.

  • Groton: With its five state parks, Groton is a haven for nature lovers, offering hiking, camping, and wildlife watching opportunities.

  • Springfield: Once known as the “Precision Valley,” Springfield combines industrial history with outdoor activities and a laid-back lifestyle.

Why Visit Vermont’s Underrated Towns?

Vermont’s lesser-known towns offer a unique blend of natural beauty, historical charm, and community spirit that is often missing in more touristy areas. These towns provide an authentic Vermont experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the state’s culture and landscapes without the crowds. Whether you’re interested in history, nature, or simply enjoying a peaceful retreat, Vermont’s underrated towns have something for everyone.

Shrewsbury and other underrated Vermont towns like Brandon, Craftsbury, Groton, and Springfield are must-visit destinations for anyone seeking a genuine Vermont experience. These hidden gems offer a chance to explore the state’s unspoiled natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant community life, making them perfect for those looking to venture off the beaten path.

