US local news

CEO of TikTok meets with Trump ahead of the January ban

By Rachel Greco

Updated on:

CEO of TikTok meets with Trump ahead of the January ban

President-elect Trump will meet with TikTok CEO Shou Chew on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to individuals familiar with the meeting.

A TikTok spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

At a press conference earlier Monday, Trump spoke positively about TikTok and its near-term outlook.

“We’ll check into TikTok. I have a soft space in my heart for TikTok since I won youth with 34 points. And others argue that TikTok has something to do with it,” Trump remarked when asked how he would prevent a ban. Harris won 54% of those under 30, while Trump gained ground.

During his first time in office, Trump attempted to prohibit the app.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed into law a measure enacted by Congress that requires TikTok and its Chinese parent firm, ByteDance, to terminate connections or be banned in the United States by January 19.

The corporations attempted to prolong the deadline awaiting a Supreme Court review, but a federal appeals court that upheld the legislation dismissed the request last week. The corporations petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily suspend the legislation.

“A modest delay in enforcing the Act will create breathing room for this Court to conduct an orderly review and the new Administration to evaluate this matter — before this vital channel for Americans to communicate with their fellow citizens and the world is closed,” the emergency petition said.

The brief urged the Supreme Court to rule on the motion by January 6 so that ByteDance and TikTok could “coordinate with their service providers to perform the complex task of shutting down the TikTok platform only in the United States” if the justices declined.

If a sale is pending before the deadline, a 90-day extension may be allowed. However, TikTok has stated that a sale is not viable, and the Chinese government opposes the sale of the app’s underlying technology.

Source

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment