CEO of TikTok meets with Trump ahead of the January ban

President-elect Trump will meet with TikTok CEO Shou Chew on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to individuals familiar with the meeting.

A TikTok spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

At a press conference earlier Monday, Trump spoke positively about TikTok and its near-term outlook.

“We’ll check into TikTok. I have a soft space in my heart for TikTok since I won youth with 34 points. And others argue that TikTok has something to do with it,” Trump remarked when asked how he would prevent a ban. Harris won 54% of those under 30, while Trump gained ground.

During his first time in office, Trump attempted to prohibit the app.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed into law a measure enacted by Congress that requires TikTok and its Chinese parent firm, ByteDance, to terminate connections or be banned in the United States by January 19.

The corporations attempted to prolong the deadline awaiting a Supreme Court review, but a federal appeals court that upheld the legislation dismissed the request last week. The corporations petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily suspend the legislation.

“A modest delay in enforcing the Act will create breathing room for this Court to conduct an orderly review and the new Administration to evaluate this matter — before this vital channel for Americans to communicate with their fellow citizens and the world is closed,” the emergency petition said.

The brief urged the Supreme Court to rule on the motion by January 6 so that ByteDance and TikTok could “coordinate with their service providers to perform the complex task of shutting down the TikTok platform only in the United States” if the justices declined.

If a sale is pending before the deadline, a 90-day extension may be allowed. However, TikTok has stated that a sale is not viable, and the Chinese government opposes the sale of the app’s underlying technology.

