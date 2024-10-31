Celebrating the Legacy of Janice Pettit (1934 – 2024)

Janice Pettit, a beloved member of the Owosso, MI, community, passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Known for her warm heart and unwavering dedication to family, friends, and neighbors, Janice’s life was filled with love,

kindness, and a strong sense of duty. Her passing marks the end of a life well-lived, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy that continues to touch the hearts of those she knew.

A Life of Compassion and Dedication

Janice was born in 1934 and grew up in Owosso, Michigan. Her early years were spent helping her family and forming bonds that would last her lifetime. Janice married her soulmate, devoted herself to raising her children, and supported her community in countless ways.

Whether through her involvement in local events or simply lending a hand to friends and family, Janice’s presence was felt throughout Owosso. She was known for her generosity, always putting others first and sharing her warmth with everyone she met.

Cherished Memories with Family and Friends

Family meant everything to Janice. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her home was always open to loved ones, and her kitchen was often filled with the delicious scents of her home-cooked meals.

Family gatherings were some of her favorite times, bringing everyone together with laughter and love. Janice took pride in her family’s achievements and supported each family member in their journey through life.

Remembering Janice’s Passion for Community

Janice Pettit was not only a wonderful mother and grandmother but also a true friend to the community. She contributed to several charities and was a regular volunteer at local events, always making time for the people around her.

Those who knew her best say her legacy will live on in the hearts of the people whose lives she touched. Janice’s kind spirit, generous heart, and cheerful smile will be greatly missed, but her memory will continue to inspire kindness and compassion in others.

Honoring Janice’s Life and Legacy

Janice Pettit’s life serves as a reminder of the importance of love, family, and community. Her legacy lives on through the lives she touched and the memories she created with her family and friends.

She will forever be remembered for her dedication to family and her generosity toward those in need. Janice’s family, friends, and the Owosso community will carry her memory in their hearts, honoring her life by continuing to spread the kindness she exemplified.

Janice Pettit’s life was one of love, care, and community spirit. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her legacy of kindness, dedication, and warmth will live on.

As we say goodbye to Janice, we remember her as a devoted mother, loving grandmother, caring neighbor, and a friend to many. Her life reminds us all of the beauty of selflessness, and she will be dearly missed.