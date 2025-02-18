‘Cannot be saved’: Former Canadian defense officer thinks relationship with US is over

Retired Vice Admiral Mark Norman, who previously served as Canada’s Vice Chief of the Defense Staff, believes that the relationship between his country and the United States cannot be salvaged, even if President Donald Trump leaves office in four years.

Writing for the National Post, Norman argues that the U.S.-Canada relationship “cannot be saved,” and then goes on to explain why Trump’s damage cannot be easily undone.

“When the leader of our closest neighbor, ally and trading partner says that he can destroy us with the stroke of a pen — and repeats his willingness to do so — it is more than just an expression of perceived superiority or hyperbole, it is a real threat,” according to Norman. “To dismiss it as anything else would be irresponsible and naive.” The question we must ask ourselves is whether we will behave as a serious nation or not.”

Norman goes on to propose an international anti-Trump alliance in which Canada can lead the way in trying “to convince the other kids in the schoolyard that the bully is not as invincible as he thinks.” He also warns that failing to do so will result in a “Lord of the Flies”-style scene of “chaos, conflict, and savagery.”

He concludes by warning that Canada may need to take previously unthinkable steps to transform its relationship with the United States.

“This may need to include otherwise previously unthinkable actions such as shutting off our oil and gas, electrical power and critical supplies, as well as the abandonment of historic diplomatic and military relationships and commitments,” writes him.

“We must also convince our other allies — those kids on the sidelines of the schoolyard — that they too have a responsibility to act as they are at risk as much as we are.”

