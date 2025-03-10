‘Can I kill an illegal human?’: Man suspected of killing his fiance asked Google whether he could get away with murder because the victim was an undocumented immigrant, cops say

Authorities in Texas arrested a man who allegedly murdered his fiance after asking Google, “Can I kill an illegal human?” because the victim was reportedly an undocumented immigrant.

Ty Vaughn, 31, is accused of murder in the January death of 27-year-old Luis Banos Norberto. According to the criminal complaint, Vaughn is accused of shooting Norberto in the face and then moving his body to make it appear that he committed suicide. It happened on January 14 at an apartment complex in Baytown, near Houston.

KTRK, a local ABC affiliate, obtained an arrest affidavit that details the allegations against Vaughn. He claimed he arrived home shortly after 5:30 a.m. to find Norberto dead, but surveillance footage and interviews with neighbours revealed a different story. According to the affidavit, video showed Vaughn returning home shortly after 4 a.m. A few minutes later, neighbours reported hearing a gunshot.

Around 4:30 a.m., while Norberto was dead in the apartment, Vaughn allegedly texted the victim, “Babe? “Babe, why are not you texting back?!?” According to police, Vaughn did not call 911 until after 5:30 a.m., approximately 90 minutes after the murder.

“My spouse is dead,” he allegedly informed dispatchers. “Help. “My life is over.”

According to the affidavit, officers discovered Norberto’s body lying on a bed, with a lever-action rifle against his arm and a ripped up picture of him and Vaughn nearby.

Detectives noted: Vaughn kept claiming that Norberto was an undocumented immigrant. When they searched his phone, they allegedly discovered that he had Googled “Can I kill an illegal human.”

KTRK spoke with Vaughn prior to his arrest. He informed the television station that the “police know all the details.” When offered condolences, he allegedly said, “I mean, it is what it is.”

On Saturday, police arrested Vaughn. He is in the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He has a court date set for Monday.

According to Norberto’s obituary, he was born in Guerrero, Mexico, and a large portion of his family lives in Baytown.

Source