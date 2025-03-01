Entertainment

Cameron Diaz’s name is on the Epstein list. Here’s What She Had to Say About It

By Oliver

Published on:

Cameron Diaz's name is on the Epstein list. Here's What She Had to Say About It

Cameron Diaz is one of many well-known faces whose names appear on the recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents, and she has spoken about it.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a series of bombshell documents by order of President Donald Trump, and Diaz’s name appears on the flight log list.

The actress, best known for her roles in ‘Shrek’ and ‘There is Something About Mary,’ previously surfaced when one of Epstein’s victims, Johanna Sjoberg, mentioned her during a deposition.

When asked if she had ever met Diaz or other celebrities such as Cate Blanchett and Naomi Campbell, Sjoberg confirmed that she had never met through or with Epstein.

After Sjober mentioned her name during the revealed deposition, Diaz issued a statement through her representative in early 2024.

“Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, was never in the same room with him, or had any relationship with him. Regardless of whether he mentioned her name or implied that he knew her,” her representative stated, according to NDTV.

Diaz’s statements echo a similar story about rapper Jay-Z, who became embroiled in the scandal after a poll was conducted prior to the release of the new documents, which predicted his involvement. However, Hov’s name never appeared in the papers.

Campbell’s name is also mentioned in the documents, and she has previously denied having any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

“What he did is indefensible. When I found out what he had done, it made me sick to my stomach, just like everyone else, because I have had my fair share of sexual predators, and thank God I had good people around to protect me from this,” she said.

She stated that she supported the victims and claimed to be innocent.

“The frightening conclusion here is that if the negative action of a neighbor, colleague, or even an associate can somehow make you guilty simply by association, then we truly live in troubling times. This affects everyone. It is wrong, unfair, and must be stopped,” Campbell said.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on several sex trafficking charges, and in August of that year, he committed suicide in prison.

Source

For You!

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Arkansas

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Arkansas

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Iowa

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Iowa

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Nevada Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Nevada? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Illinois Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Illinois? Here’s What the Law Says

Cameron Diaz's name is on the Epstein list. Here's What She Had to Say About It

Cameron Diaz’s name is on the Epstein list. Here’s What She Had to Say About It

Oliver

Recommend For You

Will we get DOGE checks Here's the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

Will we get DOGE checks? Here’s the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

CalFresh (SNAP) Payment of Up to $292 in March 2025 – Only These People Will Get it!

CalFresh (SNAP) Payment of Up to $292 in March 2025 – Only These People Will Get it!

IRS Tax Season 2025 March 3rd is the last day to avoid paying estimated taxes

IRS Tax Season 2025: March 3rd is the last day to avoid paying estimated taxes

Who gets $292 in SNAP Food Stamps in the first week of March

Who gets $292 in SNAP Food Stamps in the first week of March?

Bad News From IRS Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed (And Smaller Than Expected)

Bad News From IRS: Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed (And Smaller Than Expected)

Tax Season 2025 does not end on April 15th for all Americans Here’s how you can ask the IRS for an extension

Tax Season 2025 does not end on April 15th for all Americans: Here’s how you can ask the IRS for an extension

SNAP Benefits Are About to End in One State Up to $1,756 for Eligible Families Now

SNAP Benefits Are About to End in One State: Up to $1,756 for Eligible Families Now

IRS Agents to Join Immigration Enforcement Aim to Target Illegal Hiring

IRS Agents to Join Immigration Enforcement: Aim to Target Illegal Hiring

New IRS Tax Brackets for 2025 This Affects You Before Doing Your Taxes

New IRS Tax Brackets for 2025: This Affects You Before Doing Your Taxes

Confirmed – many families in this particular state could see their tax refunds delayed as a result

Confirmed – many families in this particular state could see their tax refunds delayed as a result

The IRS advises on the quickest way to get your Tax Refund in your bank account

The IRS advises on the quickest way to get your Tax Refund in your bank account

Leave a Comment