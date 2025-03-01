Cameron Diaz’s name is on the Epstein list. Here’s What She Had to Say About It

Cameron Diaz is one of many well-known faces whose names appear on the recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents, and she has spoken about it.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a series of bombshell documents by order of President Donald Trump, and Diaz’s name appears on the flight log list.

The actress, best known for her roles in ‘Shrek’ and ‘There is Something About Mary,’ previously surfaced when one of Epstein’s victims, Johanna Sjoberg, mentioned her during a deposition.

When asked if she had ever met Diaz or other celebrities such as Cate Blanchett and Naomi Campbell, Sjoberg confirmed that she had never met through or with Epstein.

After Sjober mentioned her name during the revealed deposition, Diaz issued a statement through her representative in early 2024.

“Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, was never in the same room with him, or had any relationship with him. Regardless of whether he mentioned her name or implied that he knew her,” her representative stated, according to NDTV.

Diaz’s statements echo a similar story about rapper Jay-Z, who became embroiled in the scandal after a poll was conducted prior to the release of the new documents, which predicted his involvement. However, Hov’s name never appeared in the papers.

Campbell’s name is also mentioned in the documents, and she has previously denied having any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

“What he did is indefensible. When I found out what he had done, it made me sick to my stomach, just like everyone else, because I have had my fair share of sexual predators, and thank God I had good people around to protect me from this,” she said.

She stated that she supported the victims and claimed to be innocent.

“The frightening conclusion here is that if the negative action of a neighbor, colleague, or even an associate can somehow make you guilty simply by association, then we truly live in troubling times. This affects everyone. It is wrong, unfair, and must be stopped,” Campbell said.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on several sex trafficking charges, and in August of that year, he committed suicide in prison.

Source