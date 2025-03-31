US local news

California's hyper-liberal Governor Newsom has now made speed cameras an even larger rip-off (opinion)

By Oliver

California's hyper-liberal Governor Newsom has now made speed cameras an even larger rip-off (opinion)

Speed cameras have suddenly become a matter of social equity.

Surprised? You should not be. We’re talking about California.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who may run for president in 2028, is overseeing a new twist on speed camera policy, which began earlier this month in the ultra-liberal city of San Francisco.

According to Fox News, the Newsom-approved plan will provide some motorists with a discount if they receive a speed camera ticket.

The Speed Safety System Pilot Program, which Newsom signed into law in 2023, allows California cities to use speed cameras to fine drivers.

The twist is that those classified as low-income Californians will be eligible for a significant discount if they are rung up by one of the devices.

The fine for speeding under Newsom’s plan ranges from $50 to $500.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, those with a household income of 200% or less of the federal poverty level are eligible for a 50% discount on their ticket.

Indigent or homeless individuals are eligible for an 80% discount on their speeding ticket.

On the one hand, Newsom almost deserves credit. The speed camera discount demonstrates that California is not attempting to squeeze every last dollar out of the devices in order to generate revenue.

We know what it’s been like in New York City.

However, it undermines the entire speed camera program.

After all, street safety is supposed to be everyone’s responsibility, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. All of us.

If you are caught driving too fast, you must pay a penalty because you have made the roads less safe for other people.

The fine is intended to sting a little. It is intended to discourage you from driving too fast in the future. So, why bother?

But how does that square with letting some people off the hook for their crimes?

It does not. In fact, it may encourage some people to continue speeding.

And it demonstrates that only some of us, those with means, are responsible for safer roads.

As if people with middle-class incomes don’t already pay their fair share, if not more, to the government through a slew of taxes and fees.

On March 20, San Francisco launched its speed camera program. A total of 33 speed cameras have been installed throughout the city, but only about half of them are currently operational.

Other cities, including Los Angeles, are expected to partake in the festivities.

For the first 60 days, drivers will be warned if they drive too fast. Following that, they will be fined. Some more than others, we now know.

According to Autoblog, another interesting twist to the California speed camera model is a sliding scale of fines based on how far drivers exceed the speed limit.

The fine for driving 11 to 15 miles over the limit is $50.

Driving 16 to 25 miles per hour over the speed limit will result in a $100 fine.

If you exceed the speed limit by more than 26 mph, you will be fined $200.

Driving more than 100 mph over the speed limit will result in a $500 fine.

Even speed camera-crazy New York City does not do this. I hope the powers that be do not hear about it.

Source

