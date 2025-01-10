US local news

California Governor Newsom says it is up to “local folks” to fix fire hydrants that run out of water

By Lucas

Published on:

California Governor Newsom says it is up to local folks to fix fire hydrants that run out of water.

It is not a good time to be a California official. The public is dissatisfied with how officials are currently dealing with a raging wildfire in Pacific Palisades.

Firefighters have expressed concern that they are running out of water and that fire hydrants have gone dry. President-elect Donald Trump accused Governor Gavin Newsom of mismanaging California’s water supply.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Newsom avoided the issue, blaming local officials for figuring out what was going on as the wildfire burned.

“Look, the locals are trying to figure that out,” he informed Cooper. “I mean when you have a system — but it’s not dissimilar from what we’ve seen in other extraordinarily large-scale fires, whether it be pipe, electricity, or whether it just be the complete overwhelm of the system.”

He kept going: “I mean those hydrants are typical for two or three fires — maybe one fire and you have something of this scale, but again that’s gonna be determined by the local.”

Gavin Newsom Talks Fire Hydrnats

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced that all three 1 million-gallon tanks ran dry on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump blasted Newsom on social media, claiming that the governor prioritizes protecting endangered fish over people’s lives. He claimed that Newsom blocked a federal order to divert water to Southern California.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt… but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump said in an interview with Truth Social. “Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, and fresh water to flow into California! He is to blame for this.

Newsom rejected Trump’s criticism.

“One can’t even respond to it,” Newsom explained. “People are literally fleeing; people have died, children have lost their schools, families have been torn apart, and churches have burned down. This individual wanted to politicize it. I have a lot of thoughts and know what I want to say, but I won’t.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier this week.

He stated, “This is a highly dangerous windstorm that is posing an extreme fire risk, and we are not out of the woods. We’re already seeing the destructive effects of this fire in Pacific Palisades, which spread quickly in a matter of minutes.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our expert firefighters and first responders, who jumped right into fighting this dangerous fire. If you are in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any instructions from emergency personnel.”

SOURCE

For You!

Los Angeles fire destroyed the homes of these celebrities

Los Angeles fire destroyed the homes of these celebrities

President Biden And Kamala Harris Administration To Remove $49 Billion In Medical Debt As New Federal Rule Blocks Credit Agencies From Reporting Unpaid Medical Bills

President Biden And Kamala Harris Administration To Remove $49 Billion In Medical Debt As New Federal Rule Blocks Credit Agencies From Reporting Unpaid Medical Bills

As House Republicans begin using the new name, MTG vows to introduce a bill on the Gulf of Mexico ASAP

As House Republicans begin using the new name, MTG vows to introduce a bill on the Gulf of Mexico “ASAP”

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly Los Angeles fires continue to burn under red flag warnings

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly Los Angeles fires continue to burn under red flag warnings

Judge scraps Biden's Title IX regulations, reversing expansion of protections for LGBTQ+ students

Judge scraps Biden’s Title IX regulations, reversing expansion of protections for LGBTQ+ students

Lucas

Recommend For You

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in New York January Payments Wrap Up Soon

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in New York: January Payments Wrap Up Soon

New Child Tax Credit 1.6 Million of Families Could Claim a in This State

New Child Tax Credit: 1.6 Million of Families Could Claim a in This State

$1,600 Stimulus Check in 2025 Everything You Need to Know

$1,600 Stimulus Check in 2025: Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 Child Tax Credit How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

The 2025 Child Tax Credit: How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes?

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised: How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

VA payment table 2025 compensation for disability beneficiaries

VA payment table 2025: compensation for disability beneficiaries

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government Who Qualifies

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government: Who Qualifies

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

Leave a Comment