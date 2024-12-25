US local news

California Gov. Newsom’s staff considers methods to help illegal immigrants ahead of the second Trump administration: report

California Governor Gavin Newsom is reportedly considering a plan to assist illegal immigrants and their families who are threatened by President-elect Trump’s mass deportation policy.

POLITICO obtained a draft of the plan, titled “Immigrant Support Network Concept,” which proposes the creation of an Immigrant Support Network comprised of regional hubs to “connect at-risk individuals, their families, and communities with community systems — such as legal services, schools, labor unions, local governments, etc.”

Fox News Digital has contacted Trump’s representatives. According to Newsom’s office, the California Department of Social Services prepared the draft, which has yet to be reviewed in Sacramento.

“This is an internal and deliberative draft document meant for internal discussions as part of a number of possible considerations given the incoming federal administration’s public remarks,” Scott Murray, Deputy Director, Public Affairs and Outreach Programs for the Department of Social Services, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It is not a final proposal.”

The draft is part of California leaders’ efforts to prepare for a second Trump administration. After Trump was elected, Newsom convened a special legislative session and announced a $25 million “Trump-proof” legal defense fund.

In addition, state legislators lobbied for more funding.

According to Politico, Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener proposed legislation seeking $60 million, which would include funds for an immigrant detention representation and coordination program.

According to the draft, the state Social Services Department would distribute state funds to eligible nonprofits and handle administrative duties for the hubs.

The draft does not specify how much funding the plan requires. However, the funds would be used for “community outreach, partnership, legal services staffing positions, and approved administrative costs associated with hub operations,” according to the Politico report.

California currently has a $68 billion budget deficit, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. However, in November, the LAO reported that the state budget was roughly balanced.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the state Finance Department said November revenues were $1 billion lower than expected.

“But it’s not a lump of coal (it’s a timing issue w/cash receipts),” H.D. Palmer, the Newsom Administration’s principal spokesman on fiscal and financial issues, wrote on Twitter. “Year to date, still nearly $4.3 billion above projections – and $7.5 billion up since April.”

“The administration continues to collaborate with the Legislature to finalize a thoughtful special session funding proposal, which is on track to be signed into law before January 20, 2025,” department spokesperson Theresa Mier told the newspaper.

