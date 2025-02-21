California fire captain was stabbed to death in her own house

A fire captain in California was killed in her own home after being stabbed multiple times in what authorities believe was a domestic violence attack, police said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the homicide of 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi, which occurred on the evening of February 17 in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Rd near Ramona, California, about 40 miles northeast of San Diego, according to a statement released on Monday.

“At approximately 8:58 p.m., deputies from the Ramona Substation responded to a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the area,” investigators said. “Upon arrival, deputies found 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi inside her home with multiple stab wounds.”

The deputies administered life-saving measures until Cal Fire paramedics arrived, but Marodi succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the death, and authorities say they are “actively working to contact persons of interest, identify a suspect, and locate and apprehend them as quickly as possible.”

“Investigators suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator and are treating this case as a potential domestic violence incident,” prosecutors said.

Authorities said the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide are still unknown, but detectives are “diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case.”

California Fire confirmed Marodi’s death via social media.

“It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca “Becky” Marodi. Captain Marodi worked for CAL FIRE for more than 30 years, primarily in Riverside County but also in San Bernardino and San Diego counties, according to officials. “The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Rebecca Marodi during this challenging time,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The San Diego Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to utilising all available resources to thoroughly investigate this case and seek justice.”

