US local news

California fire captain was stabbed to death in her own house

By Oliver

Published on:

California fire captain was stabbed to death in her own house

A fire captain in California was killed in her own home after being stabbed multiple times in what authorities believe was a domestic violence attack, police said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the homicide of 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi, which occurred on the evening of February 17 in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Rd near Ramona, California, about 40 miles northeast of San Diego, according to a statement released on Monday.

“At approximately 8:58 p.m., deputies from the Ramona Substation responded to a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the area,” investigators said. “Upon arrival, deputies found 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi inside her home with multiple stab wounds.”

The deputies administered life-saving measures until Cal Fire paramedics arrived, but Marodi succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the death, and authorities say they are “actively working to contact persons of interest, identify a suspect, and locate and apprehend them as quickly as possible.”

“Investigators suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator and are treating this case as a potential domestic violence incident,” prosecutors said.

Authorities said the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide are still unknown, but detectives are “diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case.”

California Fire confirmed Marodi’s death via social media.

“It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca “Becky” Marodi. Captain Marodi worked for CAL FIRE for more than 30 years, primarily in Riverside County but also in San Bernardino and San Diego counties, according to officials. “The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Rebecca Marodi during this challenging time,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The San Diego Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to utilising all available resources to thoroughly investigate this case and seek justice.”

Source

For You!

A planned mass casualty attack at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

A planned “mass casualty attack” at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

EXCLUSIVE Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

UPDATE A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

UPDATE: A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi's company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi’s company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Oliver

Recommend For You

Montana $675 Stimulus Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

Montana $675 Stimulus Check: How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025 Find out when you could get your stimulus check

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: Find out when you could get your stimulus check

SNAP Food Stamps Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

SNAP Food Stamps: Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State: You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Where’s My Tax Refund The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

Where’s My Tax Refund: The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

IRS Tax Season If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

IRS Tax Season: If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns this is what the IRS says

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns: this is what the IRS says

Texas SNAP Benefits More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Texas SNAP Benefits: More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Leave a Comment