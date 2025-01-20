California Experienced Fourth Earthquake in 24 Hours

California is having quite a month.

The West Coast state has been dealing with the devastating Los Angeles wildfires for the past week. The wildfires began in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and have since spread throughout the region.

According to reports, the wildfires have destroyed over 1,000 physical structures, forced over 100,000 people to evacuate their homes, and killed at least 25.

Unfortunately, California has been dealing with more than one natural disaster.

The West Coast state has now experienced its fourth earthquake in just 24 hours.

On Friday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck California about 180 miles north of Los Angeles. It was the region’s fourth earthquake in 24 hours.

The earthquake reportedly struck after 3 a.m. local time.

In recent weeks, the United States has experienced a number of earthquakes. Northern California was struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in early December, and Alaska has experienced several earthquakes in the last month.

Our thoughts are with everyone in the region.

SOURCE