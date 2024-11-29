Finance

When Will Your CalFresh Payment Arrive in December? Here Are the Scheduled Payment Dates

The CalFresh program, California’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides vital support to low-income individuals and families. By offering monthly benefits via the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, CalFresh ensures recipients can purchase healthy and nutritious food.

With December just around the corner, here’s what you need to know about payment dates, applying for benefits, and additional resources.

December Payment Schedule

CalFresh benefits are distributed monthly, and the deposit date depends on the last digit of the recipient’s case number. For December 2024, the schedule is as follows:

DateCase Number Ending in
December 11
December 22
December 33
December 44
December 55
December 66
December 77
December 88
December 99
December 100

Recipients should keep their EBT cards handy as benefits are automatically deposited according to this schedule.

How to Apply

You can apply for CalFresh benefits through:

  • Online: Visit the Get CalFresh website.
  • Phone: Contact the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) at (866) 613-3777.

Step 2

After submitting your application, you’ll need to complete an eligibility interview. This step verifies your household’s income, size, and other qualifying factors.

Step 3

Once approved, you’ll receive an EBT card, which is used like a debit card at participating stores. Benefits will be deposited within the first 10 days of each month based on your case number.

Managing Your Benefits

To track your benefits and manage your CalFresh account, use one of these resources:

  • Benefits Cal App: Check payment schedules, manage your case, and receive updates.
  • Helpline: Call the CalFresh helpline at 1-877-847-3663 for assistance.
  • Local CDSS Office: Visit your nearest office for personalized support.

CalFresh Expansion

Since June 1, 2019, recipients of Social Security Income (SSI) or the State Supplementary Payment (SSP) are also eligible for CalFresh benefits. This change allows Social Security beneficiaries to receive CalFresh without impacting their SSI/SSP income.

For more details, refer to the CDSS partner brochure on the expansion of CalFresh to Social Security recipients.

Key Takeaways

CalFresh plays a vital role in supporting low-income households by providing monthly food benefits. Whether you’re new to the program or an existing recipient, staying informed about payment dates, application steps, and eligibility expansions ensures you make the most of this resource.

FAQs

When are CalFresh benefits paid?

Between December 1 and 10, based on case number.

How do I apply for CalFresh?

Apply online, by phone, or through your local CDSS office.

Can SSI recipients get CalFresh?

Yes, SSI recipients are eligible without affecting SSI income.

What is the Benefits Cal app?

It helps track payments and manage CalFresh cases.

How do I contact CalFresh for help?

Call 1-877-847-3663 or visit your local CDSS office.

