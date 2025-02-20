US local news

Burglary at Hunting Club: Arrest Made and Property Recovered

Claiborne County authorities have made progress in their investigation of a burglary at the Nine Point Hunting Club that occurred on February 15.

Stolen property has been traced to multiple counties thanks to technology and a sophisticated tracking effort, and a suspect has been identified.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Boss, a club representative, reported the theft of several valuable items, including a Yamaha side-by-side, a Honda four-wheeler, and a trailer.

The club’s use of Apple AirTags for tracking proved critical in the recovery effort. AirTags sent signals that directed investigators to Jefferson and Adams counties, where some stolen property was recovered.

Authorities were able to identify Fredrick Frisby as the primary suspect thanks to key information provided by a witness.

Mr. Frisby was discovered at 6036 Joe Reed Road, Claiborne County.

Sheriff Goods expressed gratitude to local law enforcement agencies for working together to solve the case.

Goods thanked Sheriff James Bailey, Sheriff Travis Patten, and Investigator Rusty for their unwavering assistance, which proved crucial in recovering stolen items.

While most of the stolen goods have been recovered, the caravan is still missing. Investigations continue, with authorities actively pursuing leads that could lead to additional arrests as the case progresses.

