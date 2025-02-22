Brookhaven man is arrested after shooting a dating app hookup

On February 20, the Byram Police Department reported that a man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man he met on a dating app. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Davis Road in Byram.

According to a press release from the Byram Police Department, medical personnel reported a male patient with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound sustained during an altercation.

Detectives identified the suspect as Shakur Shaqawane Mcgee, 31, of Brookhaven, who was apprehended in Lincoln County with assistance from the Brookhaven Police Department. Mcgee communicated with the victim using the dating app “Tagged.”

Mcgee is charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. Due to his criminal history and gang affiliation, he was denied bond and taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.

The Byram Police Department advises caution when meeting people through social media platforms, recommending safe and public meeting places, and remaining aware of your surroundings.

