Birdman’s brother, Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, claims NBA Young boy Won a Prison Fight

NBA YoungBoy recently fed fans with the More Leaks project while serving his prison sentence, but he’s also reportedly getting into more contentious situations.

Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, the younger half-brother of Cash Money cofounders Birdman and Slim, recently shared a video in which he updates fans on his current situation while incarcerated. YB allegedly knocked out another inmate at a Talladega federal prison for screaming “OTF,” and he has a long and heated feud with Lil Durk.

“He’s been standing on business,” Williams said. The timeline for this is unclear, but it appears to be a recent event, assuming it occurred.

Furthermore, this occurred prior to NBA YoungBoy’s transfer to a federal Alabama prison, and fans have obtained alleged footage of the process, which shows him walking around the new facilities. However, he is not expected to be in jail for long.

However, the Baton Rouge native is facing numerous charges and other legal complications. As a result, fans can only hope that this current phase goes as smoothly as possible, as even minor mistakes could have far-reaching consequences.

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Prison?

NBA Youngboy was convicted of fraud and gun charges stemming from a pharmaceutical scheme, firearm possession, and probation violations. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison with approximately five years of probation, and he is expected to be released on July 27, 2025, assuming nothing changes.

The Never Broke Again boss appears to have everything under control, but we all know how complicated release conditions and legal procedures can be. So proceed with caution as fans unpack More Leaks and the court develops YoungBoy’s case, because things may change.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy recently received questions about why Yaya Mayweather appeared in his new music video. People have speculated on the nature of the coparents’ relationship these days, but Yaya frequently shows support for YB, even when things get heated from time to time. So everything checks out fine. We’ll see if any more fights break out behind bars, or if he backs up his smack talk enough.

