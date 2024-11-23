Big Changes to SSI Payments in 2025 You Should Know About

The 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will bring a 2.5% increase to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments, helping low-income individuals and families manage rising living costs. Here’s a breakdown of how these changes will impact payments and what recipients can expect.

What Is SSI and How Will the 2025 COLA Impact Payments?

SSI is a federal program designed to support low-income individuals who are elderly, blind, or disabled. The annual COLA increase adjusts payments to account for inflation. For 2025, SSI recipients will see a 2.5% boost in their monthly payments.

New SSI Payment Limits for 2025

The COLA adjustment will raise the maximum payment amounts for SSI recipients. Here’s what you can expect:

Individuals : Up to $967 per month

: Up to per month Married couples (both receiving SSI) : Up to $1,450 per month

: Up to per month Essential persons (those living with and helping an SSI recipient): Up to $484 per month

Examples of Payments After 2025 COLA

The table below shows how payments will change for various recipients after the 2.5% COLA increase:

2024 Payment 2025 Payment $500 $512 $600 $615 $700 $717 $800 $820 $900 $922 $1,000 $1,025 $1,100 $1,127 $1,200 $1,230

Key Details About SSI Payments

Payment Date: The first 2025 COLA-adjusted SSI payment will be issued on December 31, 2024. Eligibility: Payments are based on financial need. To qualify, recipients must meet strict income and resource limits. Combined Benefits: Many SSI recipients also receive Social Security retirement or SSDI payments, which can reduce their monthly SSI benefit.

Average SSI Payments by Age Group

As of August 2024, the average monthly SSI payments vary based on age:

Seniors (65+) : Around $575 per month

: Around per month Recipients under 18: Average $820 per month

The 2025 COLA increase will bring meaningful improvements to SSI payments, helping low-income individuals and families keep up with inflation. Be sure to check your updated payment amount in your December 31, 2024, payment and ensure you meet all eligibility requirements.