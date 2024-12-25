US local news

Biden signs bill officially anointing bald eagle as the national bird of the United States

By Joseph

Published on:

Biden signs bill officially anointing bald eagle as the national bird of the United States

The bald eagle, a symbol of the United States’ power and strength for over 240 years, received a long-overdue honor on Tuesday when it was officially designated as the country’s national bird.

President Joe Biden signed legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the United States Code to correct an oversight and designate the bald eagle — well-known for its white head, yellow beak, and brown body — as the nation’s bird.

The bald eagle has appeared on the United States’ Great Seal, which is used in official documents, since its design was finalized in 1782. The seal consists of an eagle, an olive branch, arrows, a flag-like shield, the motto “E Pluribus Unum,” and a constellation of stars.

The bald eagle was designated as the national emblem by Congress that same year, and its image can be found in a variety of places, including documents, the presidential flag, military insignia, and US currency, according to USA.gov.

However, it had never been officially designated as the national bird, despite popular belief.

The bald eagle is indigenous to North America.

SOURCE

For You!

Hawaii Jury Awards $91 Million in Trial Against RJR Over Man's Throat Cancer

Hawaii Jury Awards $91 Million in Trial Against RJR Over Man’s Throat Cancer

A historic church in downtown Indianapolis was demolished following a Christmas Eve fire

A historic church in downtown Indianapolis was demolished following a Christmas Eve fire

Pennsylvania boy, 16,'shot in the head by friend' staggers into his mother's room and says his final words

Pennsylvania boy, 16,’shot in the head by friend’ staggers into his mother’s room and says his final words

'Hopelessly broken' CNN is buried by critics forsake washing' Trump's tirades in Greenland

‘Hopelessly broken’ CNN is buried by critics forsake washing’ Trump’s tirades in Greenland

Nevada Legislation Beginning in 2025

Nevada Legislation Beginning in 2025

Joseph

Recommend For You

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Leave a Comment