Biden signs bill officially anointing bald eagle as the national bird of the United States

The bald eagle, a symbol of the United States’ power and strength for over 240 years, received a long-overdue honor on Tuesday when it was officially designated as the country’s national bird.

President Joe Biden signed legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the United States Code to correct an oversight and designate the bald eagle — well-known for its white head, yellow beak, and brown body — as the nation’s bird.

The bald eagle has appeared on the United States’ Great Seal, which is used in official documents, since its design was finalized in 1782. The seal consists of an eagle, an olive branch, arrows, a flag-like shield, the motto “E Pluribus Unum,” and a constellation of stars.

The bald eagle was designated as the national emblem by Congress that same year, and its image can be found in a variety of places, including documents, the presidential flag, military insignia, and US currency, according to USA.gov.

However, it had never been officially designated as the national bird, despite popular belief.

The bald eagle is indigenous to North America.

SOURCE