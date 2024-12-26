US local news

Bezos denies $600M Aspen wedding rumors

Jeff Bezos has publicly denied rumors that he intends to spend $600 million on a lavish wedding to his fiancée Lauren Sanchez in Aspen.

The speculation began after an exclusive report cited anonymous sources, claiming the Amazon founder’s star-studded wedding was scheduled for December 28.

The reports sparked widespread interest, including skepticism from fellow billionaire Bill Ackman, who questioned the reported expenditure on social media platform X.

In response, Bezos, who is estimated to be worth $238.5 billion, stated that not only was the price exaggerated, but the entire wedding narrative was false. “This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” Bezos wrote on X.

He emphasized the importance of accuracy in reporting and hinted at media outlets’ responsibility to correct false news once the alleged wedding date passes without incident.

Bezos and Sanchez have been engaged since May 2023 and have been together for nearly five years. Bezos was previously married to Mackenzie Scott.

In response to Bezos’ dismissal of the rumors, Ackman emphasized the importance of accurate journalism, particularly among influential media owners. Sanchez, an Emmy-winning journalist and vice president of the Bezos Earth Fund, has also been the subject of unfounded wedding speculation.

While Blue Origin has not responded to inquiries about the rumored wedding, Bezos and Sanchez continue their high-profile business and philanthropic activities, seemingly unconcerned by the unfounded rumors that have recently surrounded them.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information and not taking everything at face value, even when it comes to high-profile individuals.

