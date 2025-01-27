Beware of the Florida toll scam: Protect yourself

Florida News Network — In recent months, an increasing number of Floridians have reported receiving text messages, emails, and even traditional mail claiming to owe money for overdue tolls.

These messages frequently appear to originate from legitimate sources, such as SunPass, Florida’s electronic toll collection system. Nonetheless, they are part of a sophisticated scam aimed at stealing personal information and funds.

The scammers send texts, emails, or snail mail messages claiming that the recipient owes tolls and must pay immediately to avoid fines and penalties.

The messages frequently appear to be from legitimate toll authorities, such as the Florida Turnpike and the Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

What is the Toll Scam?

Toll scammers send messages claiming that the recipient owes unpaid tolls and must pay immediately to avoid late fees or legal action. These messages frequently contain a link to a fake website where victims are asked to enter personal and financial information. Scammers use this information to commit identity theft and financial fraud.

How Does the Scam Work?

The Florida toll scam relies on the confusion surrounding legitimate toll payments. The scam usually goes as follows:

Initial Contact: The scam begins with an unsolicited message, which can be a text, email, or snail mail, claiming the recipient has overdue tolls.

The scam begins with an unsolicited message, which can be a text, email, or snail mail, claiming the recipient has overdue tolls. The Bait : Victims are instructed to click on a link or call a number to settle their debt immediately to avoid penalties or legal consequences.

: Victims are instructed to click on a link or call a number to settle their debt immediately to avoid penalties or legal consequences. Urgency and Threats: The message creates a sense of urgency, warning that failure to pay immediately will result in additional fees or legal consequences.

The message creates a sense of urgency, warning that failure to pay immediately will result in additional fees or legal consequences. Fake Links: The message includes a link to a fraudulent website that mimics the appearance of a legitimate toll collection agency.

The message includes a link to a fraudulent website that mimics the appearance of a legitimate toll collection agency. Data Theft: When victims enter their personal and financial information on the fake website, the scammers capture this data for malicious use.

When victims enter their personal and financial information on the fake website, the scammers capture this data for malicious use. The Trap: Clicking the link often directs users to a counterfeit website mimicking Florida toll agencies. The site requests sensitive personal information, including credit card details and driver’s license numbers.

Scammers may use threatening language, claiming that failure to pay will result in increased fees, collection agency involvement, or even arrest. In some cases, the messages may contain links to fake websites or phone numbers that lead to scammers.

What Should You Do If You Receive a Scam Message?

Do Not Click Links: Avoid clicking on any links in unsolicited messages. These links can lead to fake websites designed to steal your information.

Avoid clicking on any links in unsolicited messages. These links can lead to fake websites designed to steal your information. Do not provide personal information : Never provide sensitive personal information, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, or driver’s license numbers, in response to a suspicious message.

: Never provide sensitive personal information, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, or driver’s license numbers, in response to a suspicious message. Verify the Source: If you receive a message about unpaid tolls, contact the toll collection agency directly using a phone number or website you know is legitimate. Do not use the contact information provided in the suspicious message.

If you receive a message about unpaid tolls, contact the toll collection agency directly using a phone number or website you know is legitimate. Do not use the contact information provided in the suspicious message. Report the Scam: Forward the suspicious message to your mobile carrier or email provider and report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or Florida’s Attorney General. You can also forward scam texts to 7726 (SPAM).

Red Flags to Watch For

FDOT officials emphasize that legitimate toll violations in Florida are only sent via SunPass or official mail from toll authorities. Key warning signs of scam messages are:

Requests for immediate payment through gift cards or wire transfers

Links to non-government websites

Threats of immediate arrest or vehicle registration suspension

Poor grammar or spelling errors

Requests for personal banking information

How to Avoid Toll Scams and Similar Frauds

Be Skeptical: Always be cautious of unsolicited messages, especially those that create a sense of urgency or demand immediate payment.

Always be cautious of unsolicited messages, especially those that create a sense of urgency or demand immediate payment. Use Official Channels: Only make payments through official websites and contact customer service directly if you have any doubts.

Only make payments through official websites and contact customer service directly if you have any doubts. Use secure payment methods : When paying tolls or other bills online, use secure payment methods, such as official websites or mobile apps. Do not use gift cards, etc. A city, state, or federal agency will never ask for store cards, gift cards, etc.

: When paying tolls or other bills online, use secure payment methods, such as official websites or mobile apps. Do not use gift cards, etc. Monitor Your Accounts: Regularly check your financial accounts for any unauthorized transactions and report them immediately.

Regularly check your financial accounts for any unauthorized transactions and report them immediately. Educate Yourself: Stay informed about common scams and how they operate. The FTC’s website (https://consumer.ftc.gov) is a valuable resource for learning about various types of fraud.

What to Do If You Think You Were Scammed

Contact Your Bank: If you believe you have provided your financial information to a scammer, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the fraud and take steps to protect your accounts.

If you believe you have provided your financial information to a scammer, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the fraud and take steps to protect your accounts. Report Identity Theft: Visit the FTC’s Identity Theft website (https://identitytheft.gov) to report the theft and get a recovery plan.

Visit the FTC’s Identity Theft website (https://identitytheft.gov) to report the theft and get a recovery plan. Monitor Your Credit: Check your credit reports for any suspicious activity and consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze on your accounts.

Check your credit reports for any suspicious activity and consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze on your accounts. Change your passwords: Immediately update your passwords for online accounts, especially those related to financial information.

Contact Information:

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT): Website: https://www.fdot.gov/

Website: https://www.fdot.gov/ SunPass: Website: https://www.sunpass.com/ Phone: (888) 865-5352

Website: https://www.sunpass.com/ Phone: (888) 865-5352 Federal Trade Commission (FTC): Website: https://www.ftc.gov/ Phone: 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357)

