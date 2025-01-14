US local news

Ben Affleck Receives Shock Visit From FBI and Sheriff’s Deputies at Brentwood Mansion As He Is Finally Forced to Evacuate $20 Million Pad

The FBI paid a surprise visit to Ben Affleck’s $20.5 million Brentwood mansion, which he had recently evacuated due to the California wildfires.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the FBI agents were accompanied by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who were seen waiting outside the property’s gate for several minutes before leaving.

It is unclear whether the 52-year-old Pearl Harbor star, who recently divorced, was at home during the visit.

The FBI agents and Sheriff’s deputies appeared to use the call box near Affleck’s driveway gate, but the gate was never opened.

One FBI agent was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt with the bureau’s logo on the back, while another was wearing body armor with the same logo on the back.

They approached the gate at one point, possibly to call over it.

Two other law enforcement officers were seen leaving the property, one wearing a Sheriff’s Department-branded windbreaker and the other wearing a utility vest.

The safety of Ben’s home has appeared to be up in the air in the past week, as it is located so close to the Palisades fire, which was only 13 percent contained as of Sunday evening.

His $20.5 million home has so far escaped the L.A. fires, despite the fact that the Brentwood estate is on the border of Pacific Palisades, which has been destroyed by the blaze.

So far, 24 people have died in the Palisades and Eaton fires, which started in Altadena, near Pasadena.

Last week, the actor-turned-director was seen looking shocked as he returned home in the evening, with flames visible nearby.

He appeared to be particularly focused on family over the weekend, as he was seen hugging his oldest daughter Violet.

Ben has two children with Garner, whom he married in 2005 and divorced in 2015. They are Fin, 16, and Sam, 12 years old.

Ben was previously seen returning home from work, despite the fact that his home appears to be under mandatory evacuation orders.

He and his family have been fortunate thus far, but Garner, 52, revealed that the fire’s losses were particularly close to home.

She struggled to hold back tears as she said, “I did lose a friend who did not get out on time.”

More than 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate as a result of the massive fires in Los Angeles.

Although the fires have devastated many celebrities, they have also displaced countless others who are not wealthy or famous.

Affleck bought his Pacific Palisades mansion, which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, last summer after splitting from Jennifer Lopez.

Their previous $68 million marital home in Beverly Hills is currently for sale.

