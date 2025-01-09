Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

Beginning January 8, 2025, holders of US passports must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before traveling to the UK. This new requirement applies to all visa-free nationals visiting for up to six months and do not require a visa.

The ETA system also includes creative workers who use the Creative Worker Visa concession for visits lasting up to three months.

Travelers can apply online or via the official ETA app, providing personal information, passport information, and a photograph. The application fee is £10.

An ETA is valid for two years or until the passport used in the application expires, whichever occurs first. It allows for multiple visits to the UK for tourism, business, or short-term studies of up to six months each.

“After applying, you will receive an email confirming your ETA. It will be linked to the passport that you applied with. Your ETA lasts two years.

You can visit the UK as many times as you want during that time. If you get a new passport, you’ll need a new ETA,” according to the guidance on the UK.gov website.

Processing times for ETA applications can take up to three days, but some may be completed sooner. If an application is denied, there is no appeals process, and the applicant must file a new ETA or visa application.

“You should expect a decision within three working days, but it may be sooner. “It may occasionally take more than three working days,” according to the UK government website.

Applicants are advised to apply early and separately for each individual, as decisions may be issued at different times, even for group applications.

The US Embassy in the UK has also issued a notice reminding US citizens of the new requirement, emphasizing that they must obtain an ETA before entering the UK.

