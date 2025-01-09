US local news

Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

By Oliver

Published on:

Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

Beginning January 8, 2025, holders of US passports must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before traveling to the UK. This new requirement applies to all visa-free nationals visiting for up to six months and do not require a visa.

The ETA system also includes creative workers who use the Creative Worker Visa concession for visits lasting up to three months.

Travelers can apply online or via the official ETA app, providing personal information, passport information, and a photograph. The application fee is £10.

An ETA is valid for two years or until the passport used in the application expires, whichever occurs first. It allows for multiple visits to the UK for tourism, business, or short-term studies of up to six months each.

“After applying, you will receive an email confirming your ETA. It will be linked to the passport that you applied with. Your ETA lasts two years.

You can visit the UK as many times as you want during that time. If you get a new passport, you’ll need a new ETA,” according to the guidance on the UK.gov website.

Processing times for ETA applications can take up to three days, but some may be completed sooner. If an application is denied, there is no appeals process, and the applicant must file a new ETA or visa application.

“You should expect a decision within three working days, but it may be sooner. “It may occasionally take more than three working days,” according to the UK government website.

Applicants are advised to apply early and separately for each individual, as decisions may be issued at different times, even for group applications.

The US Embassy in the UK has also issued a notice reminding US citizens of the new requirement, emphasizing that they must obtain an ETA before entering the UK.

SOURCE

For You!

Lawmaker wants South Carolina out of the business of manufacturing Confederate flag imagery

Lawmaker wants South Carolina out of the business of manufacturing Confederate flag imagery

A 7-year-old boy in North Carolina needed 100 stitches after being 'torn apart' by his neighbor's 150-pound dog

A 7-year-old boy in North Carolina needed 100 stitches after being ‘torn apart’ by his neighbor’s 150-pound dog

Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

Minnesota woman sentenced to 26 years for her involvement in a Mexican drug smuggling operation

Minnesota woman sentenced to 26 years for her involvement in a Mexican drug smuggling operation

Kansas set a new state abortion record in 2023. Most of the patients came from Texas

Kansas set a new state abortion record in 2023. Most of the patients came from Texas

Oliver

Recommend For You

The 2025 Child Tax Credit How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

The 2025 Child Tax Credit: How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes?

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised: How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

VA payment table 2025 compensation for disability beneficiaries

VA payment table 2025: compensation for disability beneficiaries

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government Who Qualifies

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government: Who Qualifies

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Leave a Comment