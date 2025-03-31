US local news

Bay Area police arrest three for Safeway thefts, all with past offenses

Three men, all with prior charges, were arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Safeway grocery store in Half Moon Bay, according to authorities.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Safeway near Main Street and North Cabrillo Highway on Sunday after receiving reports of two people stealing multiple items.

Officers learned from witnesses that the thieves fled southbound in a sport utility vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The location could not be provided immediately.

The sheriff’s office reported that four people were inside the car, two of whom were in possession of stolen merchandise and narcotics paraphernalia.

The female driver was released from the scene. Three passengers were apprehended: Joshua P. Taylor, 36; Anthony S. Stone, 39; and Michael T. Lelis, 34. They already had arrest warrants for theft and drug charges.

