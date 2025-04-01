Battlefield Police Department is looking for a driver engaged in an assault investigation

Battlefield, Missouri – Police are looking for the driver involved in an assault investigation that occurred on Saturday.

Officers began investigating an assault at the Battlefield City Park basketball courts at 10:30 p.m. While investigating, officers reported that the driver turned toward them. They escaped safely.

The police only have a description of a black four-door sedan. If you have any information or recognize the car shown above, please call 911 or the Battlefield Police Department at 417-890-9876.

Source