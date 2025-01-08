US local news

Badly decayed remains found in plane’s whee wells following Jet Blue flight from JFK

By Oliver

Published on:

Badly decayed remains found in plane's whee wells following Jet Blue flight from JFK

Two men were discovered dead inside a wheel well of a JetBlue plane flying from New York City to Florida, the airline announced Tuesday.

A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed to The Post that the bodies were discovered inside the landing gear compartment during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft most recently flew Flight 1801 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and landed in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

“The deceased are both males. Aside from that, their identities are unknown at this time,” Carey Codd, a Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told CNN.

He did not confirm the dead men’s nationality. The Jamaica Observer reported that both were believed to be Jamaicans, but their identities had yet to be confirmed.

“The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the causes of death of both individuals,” according to Codd.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the bodies were severely decomposed.

Officials said the airline is withholding the identities of the deceased while they investigate how they gained access to the aircraft.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred,” the spokesman stated.

The Transportation Security Administration is investigating the deaths, with assistance from the airline, the FAA, and local law enforcement.

The National Transportation Safety Board told CNN that it is not part of the investigation because “it appears that the incident had no involvement of the flight crew or the operation of the airplane.”

SOURCE

For You!

Badly decayed remains found in plane's whee wells following Jet Blue flight from JFK

Badly decayed remains found in plane’s whee wells following Jet Blue flight from JFK

Shocking moment illegal migrant sees himself torching a woman to death on the subway 'Oh dammit, that is me!

Shocking moment illegal migrant sees himself torching a woman to death on the subway: ‘Oh dammit, that is me!

Musk's lithium facility suffers a big setback as a massive drought strikes Texas

Musk’s lithium facility suffers a big setback as a massive drought strikes Texas

'Get the F-ck on the Ground!' Texas Cop Annoyed by Man Questioning His Detention for Jaywalking Empties Clip and Reloads, Then Claims Man Killed Himself in Shocking Twist

‘Get the F-ck on the Ground!’: Texas Cop Annoyed by Man Questioning His Detention for Jaywalking Empties Clip and Reloads, Then Claims Man Killed Himself in Shocking Twist

A 10-year-old girl walks into a police station and moves tough and powerful officers to tears with two simple words

A 10-year-old girl walks into a police station and moves tough and powerful officers to tears with two simple words

Oliver

Recommend For You

VA payment table 2025 compensation for disability beneficiaries

VA payment table 2025: compensation for disability beneficiaries

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government Who Qualifies

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government: Who Qualifies

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Leave a Comment