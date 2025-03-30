Authorities issue a “shelter in place” warning due to falling trees and hazardous circumstances during the Michigan ice storm

An ice storm wreaking havoc across the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula has deteriorated conditions to the point where authorities are advising motorists to stay off the roads and stay at home.

Montmorency County, located east of Gaylord, has asked residents to shelter in place due to the ongoing threat of falling trees and downed power lines.

The shelter-in-place warning was issued around 8:30 p.m. “County residents should shelter in place due to the danger posed by falling trees. If you need a shelter, there are three options: Lewiston Catholic Church, Hillman Fire Hall, and Atlanta Community Schools, according to county officials.

Freezing rain began overnight and early this morning, and ice accumulation has continued throughout northern Lower Michigan and parts of the Upper Peninsula today. Freezing rain and sleet are expected to continue in some areas, while heavy snow is forecast for Sunday and early Monday. Up to a foot or more of snow is expected in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

However, the ice and freezing rain are causing problems on the road today and tonight. Ice on tree limbs and power lines is causing downed trees and power outages.

“Travel is discouraged in areas where freezing rain continues,” the National Weather Service in Gaylord stated. “Several area sheriff’s offices are reporting deteriorating conditions due to downed trees, limbs, and power lines. Furthermore, where freezing rain persists, roads will most likely become extremely icy after sundown.

There have been reports of trees falling on homes and blocking roads.

The Ice Storm Warning area in the Lower Peninsula extends from Gaylord east to Alpena, then north to Rogers City and Petoskey, and finally to the Mackinac Bridge.

Ice Storm and Winter Storm Warnings cover the entire Upper Peninsula.

Otsego County sheriff’s officials issued a social media warning about the rapidly deteriorating conditions:

“Roads are becoming increasingly slippery and dangerous, with reports of fallen trees affecting both roads and homes. Please avoid the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

Important Safety Tips:

Avoid travel if possible.

If you must drive, slow down, increase following distance, and keep headlights on.

Stay indoors, and to interior rooms or basements to avoid falling trees/debris.

Keep an eye out for downed power lines and fallen branches.

Teams are actively working to clear roads, and restore power but conditions are worsening.”

Source