Authorities arrested three individuals in a drug and theft investigation

Newton County, Missouri — Newton County authorities make three arrests after discovering stolen property and drugs during a search.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and ODET have launched an investigation on Kentucky Road near Seneca for suspected narcotics and stolen property.

During a property search, officers discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine and recovered stolen guns.

After the search, authorities arrested three suspects. A 57-year-old Seneca man was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of stolen firearms, as was a 36-year-old Seneca woman with possession of a controlled substance.

Newton County authorities also arrested Adam Tramell, 44, of Seneca, on an active warrant for failing to appear in court in a separate ongoing case.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three suspects are currently detained at the Newton County Jail pending formal charges.

