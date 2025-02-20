US local news

Aurora man spends his winter days helping stranded drivers

By Oliver

Published on:

Aurora man spends his winter days helping stranded drivers

AURORA, Missouri – Neighbours helping neighbours in need.

One Lawrence County man has made it his mission to assist stranded motorists.

“If you think you’re going into a ditch or something, just stop,” Gene Williams warned.

He claims his friend drove off the side of Highway 60 in Lawrence County on Tuesday night. Fortunately, he was able to hail a tow truck to rescue him from the snow.

“Call for assistance. “It might become dangerous,” he said.

Getting stuck in the snow in Lawrence County does not always mean you have to wait for a tow truck. There are other options for getting out of the snow.

Meet Keith Garrison.

“We just literally drive around looking for people stuck in the snow or needing help,” he told me.

He’s spent his snow days scouring the county for stranded drivers.

“Every now and then, we hit the back roads to double-check. Some of these back roads, such as K and ZZ, are not ploughed until later. Everybody knows the main routes out of town. “They’re either in the ditch or piled up,” Garrison explained.

But he’s not your typical do-gooder. He has the equipment required to move most vehicles out of a jam.

“Most of the time, we have chains in the back that we can hook up, or we simply wheel the wench out to the car. “I hook up at whatever jack point I can and drag them out based on the situation and how deep they are,” he said.

He claims that while any job can be hazardous, he takes the necessary precautions to stay safe.

“Last night it was in a busy intersection, having to have Aurora PD block off the road and stop traffic was nice,” he told me.

He claims he’s never met a stranger who didn’t quickly become a friend.

“People are extremely happy. Initially, a few people are very confused. “They wonder why a random stranger is just knocking on their window and asking if they need help,” Garrison explained.

Garrison has assisted nearly a dozen stranded motorists in the snow since last night.

Source

For You!

Burglary at Hunting Club Arrest Made and Property Recovered

Burglary at Hunting Club: Arrest Made and Property Recovered

UMMC quietly departs the new health care association

UMMC quietly departs the new health care association

A video of a mother dog falling asleep while snuggling her puppies melts hearts

A video of a mother dog falling asleep while snuggling her puppies melts hearts

Morning Headlines Shooting Arrest and Emergency Road Conditions

Morning Headlines: Shooting Arrest and Emergency Road Conditions

Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

Oliver

Recommend For You

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

IRS Tax Season If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

IRS Tax Season: If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns this is what the IRS says

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns: this is what the IRS says

Texas SNAP Benefits More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Texas SNAP Benefits: More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Claiming the Child Tax Credit Your Refund Might Take a Bit Longer (Here’s Why)

Claiming the Child Tax Credit: Your Refund Might Take a Bit Longer (Here’s Why)

Say goodbye to IRS refunds in the US – it will cancel payments to this group of people for failure to meet these requirements

Say goodbye to IRS refunds in the US – it will cancel payments to this group of people for failure to meet these requirements

Bicentennial Quarter Hits $20 Million – Are You Holding a Fortune

4 Legendary Coin Collections That Set Auction Records in the U.S.

Million-Dollar Coins: 10 U.S. Coins That Shaped American History

Top 4 Iconic American Coins and Their Remarkable Value in the Current Marke

5 Rare South African Coins That Can Make You Rich View Now

Leave a Comment