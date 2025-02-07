US local news

Aurora Animal Control is desperate for aid because it is overflowing with dogs

AURORA, Missouri — Aurora Animal Control is desperate for assistance because its shelter is overcrowded with dogs. Officers are asking the public to help stop more dogs from entering the system.

“I want to say that after COVID, everything just blew up. I mean, nobody could get their dog spayed or neutered, and the economy has been growing ever since. That was when I noticed a significant improvement. I used to send a lot of dogs to rescues because our adoption rate is so low, and now they’re also full. “Everybody is,” said Annie McHenry of Aurora Animal Control.

McHenry says that because other rescues are full, she frequently has to keep dogs longer or send them to shelters where they could be euthanized, which no one wants to do.

“I have one dog here, for example, named Bird. She’s been here a year, and she’s the sweetest person you’ve ever met,” McHenry said. “And then we have River. He’s been here for nearly seven months. He and Sanga are large males. Males are difficult to adopt out, for whatever reason.”

McHenry encourages anyone interested in adding a dog to their family to visit their rural shelter. It’s not only Aurora. Many rural shelters are currently overcrowded and low-cost.

“Check your rural pounds first, then go to rescues. Do not buy a dog. I’ve seen so many breed dogs in pounds and shelters: Dobermans, poodles, and Labradoodles, all favorites, and they’re being euthanized for no apparent reason other than there isn’t enough room for them. But the main thing is to look into rural pounds. “Rural pounds are often overlooked,” McHenry said.

Adopting a dog from the Aurora pound costs just $25. The dog comes with a certificate to be spayed or neutered. The pound is also looking for fosters.

If you already have a dog, McHenry recommends that everyone work to keep their dogs contained so that they are not mistaken for strays. They should also have them spayed or neutered so there are no unwanted puppies running around.

“There are resources out there.” You need to follow up with them and complete the task. Spaying and neutering your pet is much easier than trying to rehome eight, twelve, or thirteen puppies. So it’s kind of a no-brainer; just get it done,” McHenry explained.

As McHenry mentioned, resources like SAAF in Springfield, the Humane Society, and SNAP are available.

