At the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party, watch Donald and Melania Trump sing and dance to “YMCA”

The Trumps gave it their all as they rang in 2025.

Donald and Melania spent New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago Club estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, where they were seen singing and dancing to the Village People’s 1978 hit “YMCA.”

“It is enjoyable to stay at the YMCA!!! “Happy New Year to all!” Donald Trump Jr., 47, captioned an Instagram video of the president-elect and his wife having a great time at the star-studded party.

Trump Sr., 78, who also served as President from January 2017 to January 2021, marched in place while swinging his arms in a hammer-like motion.

Meanwhile, Melania, 54, swayed from side to side, mouthing the track’s lyrics. At one point, she raised her hands and jerked them.

Florida realtor Alex McCoy captured a different angle of the sing-along and dance session and shared the video on her Instagram Story.

On the other side of Trump Sr. was Elon Musk, who was seen busting a move with his pal in yet another snippet of the viral moment posted on X.

Though the cabinet-appointed tech tycoon, 53, was among the notable guests at the event, all eyes were on his 4-year-old son, X AE A-XII, “X,” who entered the venue on his father’s shoulders.

At one point, Trump Sr.’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric Trump, 40, took the stage to sing a few songs, including “I Will not Back Down” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Another X video captured during her set shows Musk’s son getting into the groove by banging his hands on his father’s head to the beat of the music.

Another video circulating on Musk’s social media platform shows the Tesla CEO — with X still on his shoulders — standing next to Trump Sr. on a balcony as the father-son duo bopped around to a remix of Pitbull’s 2013 song “Feel This Moment.”

Trump Sr., for his part, was taking a phone call.

The businessmen-turned-politicians wore classic tuxedos to the elegant event, while Melania looked stunning in a floor-length black gown with asymmetric straps, one of which had gold accents.

Trump Sr. will return to the White House in Washington, DC, to resume his duties as president following his Jan. 20 inauguration.

In addition to Trump Jr. and Eric, he has a daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43, with his late first wife, Ivana Trump; a pregnant daughter, Tiffany Trump, 31, with his second wife, Marla Maples; and a son, Barron Trump, 18, with Melania, whom he married in January 2005.

