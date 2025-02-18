US local news

At least 8 people died, including a mother and her young child, in a ‘severe’ Kentucky storm

By Rachel Greco

At least eight people died as a severe storm swept through Kentucky over the weekend, leaving flooding in its wake.

According to local news station WBKO-TV and the Associated Press, the deaths included a mother and her 7-year-old child. Authorities said the couple was killed when the car they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Hart County.

According to the Associated Press, Hart County Coroner Tony Roberts confirmed that the mother and child were swept away on Saturday night, February 15, in Bonnieville, a rural unincorporated community.

“I am heartbroken to report that at least 8 people have died as a result of this storm, each of whom is a child of God and loved by many. “Please join Britainy and me in praying for these families,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote in a social media statement on Sunday, Feb. 16, referring to himself and his wife. “Remember that the severe weather continues. Let us do everything we can to protect our people.

Another victim of the storm was a 73-year-old man from southeastern Kentucky, who was discovered dead in floodwaters in Clay County, according to County Emergency Management Deputy Director Revelle Berry.

At a press conference on February 16, Gov. Beshear stated that two adults and one child were killed in Hart County, two adults in Pike County, and one adult in Washington County, according to WBKO-TV.

The politician also told CNN in an interview that the death toll could still rise, and the Associated Press reported on February 16 that a ninth person had died.

Beshear also stated during his press conference that rescue operations were underway throughout the state, with many of them involving the rescue of people stranded in flooded areas, according to the AP.

According to CNN, over 1,000 rescue operations have taken place in the last day, and Beshear described the storm as “one of the most serious weather events we have dealt with in at least a decade.”

According to CNN, the storm passed through Kentucky early on February 15 and gained momentum throughout the day, causing historic flooding and approximately six inches of rain.

According to the Associated Press, approximately 39,000 homes were left without power. Beshear warned during the press conference that strong winds in some areas could lead to more outages, according to the Associated Press.

Kentucky’s governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm on February 14. Beshear later thanked President Donald Trump in a social media post on Feb. 16 for approving a federal disaster declaration, which will provide federal funding to affected areas of the state.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson told CNN on February 16 that the severe weather event would most likely “continue for several more days.”

Beshear has since urged Kentucky residents to avoid flooded roadways. “So, folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive,” the governor advised. “This is the search and rescue phase, and I am very proud of all the Kentuckians that are out there responding, putting their lives on the line.”

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

