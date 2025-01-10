As House Republicans begin using the new name, MTG vows to introduce a bill on the Gulf of Mexico “ASAP”

Georgia Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has promised to introduce legislation renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” as soon as possible.

Greene used Donald Trump’s platform Truth Social to share a video of the president-elect pitching the name change.

“President @realDonaldTrump’s second term is off to an excellent start. I’ll be introducing legislation soon to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its proper name, the Gulf of America!” she wrote.

Trump floated the name change during a press conference on Tuesday, accusing Mexico of taking advantage of the United States in terms of trade and immigration.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” he informed the crowd. “What a lovely name.” And it is appropriate. And Mexico must stop allowing millions of people to enter our country.

He claimed that the United States “can stop them and we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada because Canada, they come through Canada, too.”

“I’ve directed my staff to immediately begin drafting legislation to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Greene says. “This is important to begin funding the changing of maps for all agencies within the federal government, like the FAA and the military.”

Some House Republicans have already begun using the new name.

“The Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America… “I’ve had some of my best days on that water,” Georgia Rep. Austin Scott told Fox Business. “I don’t think the name of it is as important as how we’re going to handle the law enforcement in that area.”

“There’s a tremendous amount of illegal activity that occurs in that body of water, and I think that … the President is intent on stopping whether it be the illegal fishing and the cartels are illegally fishing in that gulf … the illegal transiting across the Gulf that’s bringing narcotic narcotics and drugs in our country,”

according to him. “So whether it’s called Gulf of America, or Gulf of Mexico, I care more about the enforcement mechanism.”

Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill appeared on CNN Wednesday, saying, “President Trump is ushering in a golden age of America.” This is the new manifest destiny.

Reacquiring the Panama Canal, acquiring Greenland, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. This is the light of America spreading.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump’s suggestion to change the name of the gulf by referring to a 17th-century map of Mexico, which included large parts of what is now the United States.

“We will call it América Mexicana. “Doesn’t it sound pretty?” she asked.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated at a press conference Wednesday that “House Democrats believe that we are not sent to Washington to invade Greenland, rename the Gulf of Mexico, or seize the Panama Canal by force.”

“We were sent to Washington to lower the high cost of living in the United States of America,” the politician explained. “America is too expensive for working-class families and for middle-class folks all across the country that should be our mission, and that’s what we’re going to focus on over the next few years.”

Similarly, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared on the Senate floor Wednesday that “Donald Trump is in over his head.” So he’s doing what he always does in these situations: distracting America with crazy ideas. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico may be a novel concept, but it will not help people save money at the grocery store.”

During his press conference, Trump did not provide any additional information about how he would go about changing the name, but it did raise questions about whether a president has the authority to rename an international body of water, prompting Greene to propose legislation on the subject.

