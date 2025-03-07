Arrest warrants issued for Neosho couple involved in overdose death case

Newton County, Missouri — Arrest warrants have been issued for a Neosho couple accused of second-degree murder in an overdose death.

A probable cause affidavit blames Gatlin Pennington and his girlfriend Madison Stonecipher for Jesse Dunn’s death. Dunn’s body was discovered near railroad tracks in Neosho on December 1, 2024.

He was reported missing on November 29, just days before his body was discovered, and authorities say he was found with two syringes in his hand.

According to the PC, Dunn and Pennington messaged each other between November 26 and 28. Dunn attempted to trade Pennington a Cricut machine for three-tenths of a gram of fentanyl.

FOUR STATES CRIME…

For reference, the DEA considers two milligrams of fentanyl to be fatal.

The affidavit also states that during questioning on December 17, Pennington admitted to selling fentanyl laced with xylazine. Tranq Dope is how it’s known on the streets.

According to investigators, Pennington also admitted to knowing that Narcan cannot reverse the effects of Xylazine and may be fatal.

Officers also claim that during the questioning, Pennington admitted to meeting Dunn on November 28 and trading fentanyl for the Cricut machine. According to reports, he admitted that the fentanyl he and Stonecipher traded to the victim contained Xylazine.

Police say they asked Stonecipher to meet with them at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in January, but she never showed up.

Arrest warrants for Pennington and Stonecipher were issued Thursday. If apprehended, the couple will be detained without bond.

Source