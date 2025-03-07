US local news

Arrest warrants issued for Neosho couple involved in overdose death case

By Oliver

Published on:

Arrest warrants issued for Neosho couple involved in overdose death case

Newton County, Missouri — Arrest warrants have been issued for a Neosho couple accused of second-degree murder in an overdose death.

A probable cause affidavit blames Gatlin Pennington and his girlfriend Madison Stonecipher for Jesse Dunn’s death. Dunn’s body was discovered near railroad tracks in Neosho on December 1, 2024.

He was reported missing on November 29, just days before his body was discovered, and authorities say he was found with two syringes in his hand.

According to the PC, Dunn and Pennington messaged each other between November 26 and 28. Dunn attempted to trade Pennington a Cricut machine for three-tenths of a gram of fentanyl.

FOUR STATES CRIME…

For reference, the DEA considers two milligrams of fentanyl to be fatal.

The affidavit also states that during questioning on December 17, Pennington admitted to selling fentanyl laced with xylazine. Tranq Dope is how it’s known on the streets.

According to investigators, Pennington also admitted to knowing that Narcan cannot reverse the effects of Xylazine and may be fatal.

Officers also claim that during the questioning, Pennington admitted to meeting Dunn on November 28 and trading fentanyl for the Cricut machine. According to reports, he admitted that the fentanyl he and Stonecipher traded to the victim contained Xylazine.

Police say they asked Stonecipher to meet with them at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in January, but she never showed up.

Arrest warrants for Pennington and Stonecipher were issued Thursday. If apprehended, the couple will be detained without bond.

Source

For You!

Parents arrested after school tells authorities about child abuse

Parents arrested after school tells authorities about child abuse

France will continue to provide military intelligence to Ukraine once the US limits information exchange

France will continue to provide military intelligence to Ukraine once the US limits information exchange

Arrest warrants issued for Neosho couple involved in overdose death case

Arrest warrants issued for Neosho couple involved in overdose death case

Police watched a drug trade and detained three people, including a dentist in Joplin

Police watched a drug trade and detained three people, including a dentist in Joplin

Medicaid cuts are required to meet House GOP budget targets, according to an analysis

Medicaid cuts are required to meet House GOP budget targets, according to an analysis

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

Are you waiting for SNAP Food Stamps Check if your state will send the payment this week

Are you waiting for SNAP Food Stamps? Check if your state will send the payment this week

Everything You Need to Know About SNAP in Texas (And How to Get Benefits in March 2025)

Everything You Need to Know About SNAP in Texas (And How to Get Benefits in March 2025)

Child Tax Credit 2025 How to Claim up to $2,000 for Each Dependent Child

Child Tax Credit 2025: How to Claim up to $2,000 for Each Dependent Child

Bad news for taxpayers – the IRS will pay out less money in 2025 than it did last year

Bad news for taxpayers – the IRS will pay out less money in 2025 than it did last year

The $1700 stimulus payment is confirmed for March 2025 – the day you receive it in your account

The $1700 stimulus payment is confirmed for March 2025 – the day you receive it in your account

How to Track Your $1,400 Stimulus Payment with IRS Get My Payment – Check Now!

How to Track Your $1,400 Stimulus Payment with IRS Get My Payment – Check Now!

Living in Arizona makes it easier for you to send your tax return to the IRS

Living in Arizona makes it easier for you to send your tax return to the IRS

List of States sending SNAP Food Stamps before next week

List of States sending SNAP Food Stamps before next week

$2,000 4th Stimulus Check in 2025 – What You Need to Know! Check Latest Updates

$2,000 4th Stimulus Check in 2025 – What You Need to Know! Check Latest Updates

Leave a Comment