Are banks, post offices, and schools open on Jimmy Carter’s funeral day, January 9? Here’s what is closed

President Joe Biden declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning to honor former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy, following his death on December 29.

While most federal employees have the day off on January 9, it is not recognized as a national holiday. This means that businesses and non-federal workplaces do not have to close.

Here is what you need to know about the National Day of Mourning.

Is Jan. 9 a national holiday?

The National Day of Mourning is not a federal or national holiday, so banks and private businesses are not required to close but may choose to do so. However, the White House has announced that all executive departments and agencies will close on Thursday. However, not all federal employees will be exempt from working.

Are banks closed Thursday, Jan. 9?

Banks will be open, as the National Day of Mourning is not a federal holiday for private institutions.

Are post offices closed Jan. 9?

According to USA TODAY, post offices will be closed on January 9, with no mail delivery.

Will FedEx and UPS deliver on Jan. 9?

Other delivery services, such as FedEx and UPS, are expected to operate normally on January 9.

Are schools closed Jan. 9?

Schools and colleges are likely to open on January 9, weather permitting.

However, school closures differ by state and district. Check your local school district’s website for school closures.

Is the stock market closed Jan. 9?

On January 9, the New York Stock Exchange will be closed for trading. The Nasdaq also announced that all equities and options trading in the United States would be suspended on Thursday.

Bond markets will be open, but for shorter hours, with the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommending that they close early at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be trash pickup Jan. 9?

The City of Cincinnati’s website does not classify Jan. 9 as a holiday, so trash pickup should continue on Thursday.

Will restaurants and stores be open Jan. 9?

Most businesses and retailers may remain open or have modified hours, so check with your local stores.

What else is closed Jan. 9?

All federal offices will be closed on January 9 in honor of Carter’s death. All flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings, grounds, military posts, naval stations, and vessels for 30 days following his death.

What is a National Day of Mourning?

President Joe Biden declared January 9 as a National Day of Mourning to commemorate the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100. Biden encourages Americans to gather on January 9 “in their respective places of worship” to honor Carter, according to USA TODAY.

What happens on the National Day of Mourning?

Although Carter’s funeral services began Saturday morning in his home state of Georgia, the 39th president’s official state funeral will be held Thursday, January 9, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

