Anticipating Your Social Security Payment? 3 Retiree Groups Won’t Receive It on Nov. 27

If you’re a Social Security recipient, understanding the payment schedule can help you stay on top of your finances. Whether you’ve already received your November payment or are waiting for upcoming deposits, here’s a detailed guide to the last payments of 2024, including the role of COLA adjustments and holiday-related changes.

If you’re not receiving a payment on November 27, 2024, don’t panic. You’ve likely already received your payment earlier in the month. Social Security payments were distributed on:

November 1 : For SSI recipients.

: For SSI recipients. November 13 : For recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

: For recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month. November 20: For recipients born between the 11th and 20th.

However, if you believe you qualify for the November 27 payday (for birthdays from the 21st to 31st) and don’t receive your deposit, here’s what to do:

Contact your bank: Sometimes financial institutions experience delays. Reach out to SSA: If your payment is delayed by more than three mailing days, inform the Social Security Administration (SSA).

First Payment Date

The first Social Security payment in December will be issued on December 3, 2024, but only for two specific groups of recipients:

Recipients who started receiving benefits before May 1997. Recipients eligible for both Social Security and SSI benefits. In this case, SSI payments will be issued earlier, on November 29, 2024, while Social Security benefits will arrive on December 3.

December Payment Dates

After the December 3 payments, there will be three additional Social Security paydays for retirees:

December 11 : For recipients with birthdays from the 1st to 10th of any month.

: For recipients with birthdays from the 1st to 10th of any month. December 18 : For recipients with birthdays from the 11th to 20th.

: For recipients with birthdays from the 11th to 20th. December 24: For recipients with birthdays from the 21st to 31st.

Note: The last payment date is moved to December 24 because December 25 is a federal holiday.

Payment Amounts

Social Security amounts are based on individual earnings and filing history, but here’s what you can expect for December 2024:

Average monthly payment : $1,927 (before COLA adjustment).

: $1,927 (before COLA adjustment). Maximum payment: Up to $4,873.

These figures are slightly higher than the previous months due to the COLA increase, which ensures payments keep up with inflation.

COLA Adjustments

The SSA’s Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will officially take effect in January 2025 for Social Security and SSDI recipients. SSI beneficiaries will see their COLA-boosted payments a little earlier, on December 31, 2024. This adjustment reflects the SSA’s efforts to maintain purchasing power amid rising costs.

Key Dates

Date Payment Type November 27, 2024 Last November payment for retirees born 21st-31st November 29, 2024 December SSI payment issued early December 3, 2024 First December payment for retirees (specific groups) December 11, 2024 Payment for birthdays 1st-10th December 18, 2024 Payment for birthdays 11th-20th December 24, 2024 Payment for birthdays 21st-31st December 31, 2024 COLA-adjusted SSI payment

Stay Ahead

To ensure smooth and timely receipt of your benefits:

Verify your eligibility : Keep track of your birth date and benefit type to know your payment schedule.

: Keep track of your birth date and benefit type to know your payment schedule. Contact SSA for issues : Delays are rare, but SSA is your go-to resource if problems arise.

: Delays are rare, but SSA is your go-to resource if problems arise. Prepare for COLA increases: Higher payments in January mean you’ll need to adjust your budget accordingly.

Social Security is a reliable lifeline, and addressing your payment schedule ensures you’re always prepared.

