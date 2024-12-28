Another Democrat from the Florida House has joined the Republican Party. Here’s why

A second Democrat reelected to the Florida House of Representatives this year has joined the Republican Party, extending the GOP’s supermajority in the chamber.

State Rep. Hillary Cassel, an attorney from Dania Beach, announced Friday that she has changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, stating that she no longer shares the values of the current Democratic Party and believes that joining the majority party will make it easier for her to deliver on her promises.

“This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service,” Cassel told reporters in a statement. “I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.”

Cassel’s announcement comes less than a month after State Rep. Susan Valdés, a former school board member who was reelected as a Democrat in November, switched parties to Republican. Valdés claimed she was “tired of being the party of protesting.”

Republicans maintained their supermajorities in both the state House and Senate in the November election, allowing them to pursue their agenda without significant opposition.

With Cassel and Valdés as Republicans, the GOP now holds an 87-33 majority in the House, the largest Republican Conference in its history.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, told the Herald/Times that he was “thrilled” to welcome Cassel to the Republican team and strengthen the party’s supermajority in the chamber.

“Her decision reflects the strength of our vision for Florida’s future,” Perez told the audience. “We look forward to channeling Rep. Cassel’s intellect and energy as we work to deliver results and advance policies that promote opportunity and prosperity for all Floridians.”

Cassel represents House District 101, which encompasses Davie as well as the Fort Lauderdale airport, Dania Beach, and Golden Isles. The district supported President-elect Donald Trump in the November election and shifted 17% to the right, according to Democratic elections analyst Matthew Isbell in a post on X.

Isbell reported that voters in the district narrowly supported Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell over Republican Sen. Rick Scott in Florida’s U.S. Senate race.

Cassel was first elected to the Florida House in 2022. She was reelected unopposed this year because no one qualified to run against her.

On Friday, Cassel stated that she is excited to join Republicans in the House because they “welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government.” In recent years, Cassel has criticized Republicans’ approach to dealing with the state’s insurance crisis.

She additionally disclosed that she was “troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism.”

“I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians,” she told the audience. “I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values.”

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, a Tampa Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cassel’s new party affiliation.

