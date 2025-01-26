US local news

‘And so it begins’: Onlookers jump as Trump allegedly ‘kicks Elon out’ of the West Wing

The world’s richest man is reportedly being “frozen out” of the West Wing, and onlookers have had a variety of reactions.

According to the Sunday Times, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, “has denied the billionaire touted as ‘the real vice-president’ a permanent office in the heart of the White House.”

“The ‘ice maiden’ at the heart of the Trump administration won her first major battle this week by denying Elon Musk a permanent base in the West Wing of the White House.

Susie Wiles, a veteran Florida political fixer and President Trump’s first female chief of staff, earned her nickname for her calm professionalism during his election campaign, according to the outlet.

“Observers call her job ‘the toughest in America’: she must bring order to Trump’s White House operation, control access to the president to keep him focused, manage senior staff and liaise with Congress to advance his legislative agenda .”

Some Musk critics took to social media to express their views.

Marty Taylor, Executive Director of NewBlueUSA, stated, “Trump KICKS Elon out of the White House.”

British columnist Dan Hodges simply stated, “And so it begins…”

Art Candee, an artist, stated: “Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, has refused to give Elon Musk an office in the West Wing, sticking DOGE in the Eisenhower building, which is across the road from the White House.”

“She’s also making him report to her,” the artist explained.

Popular analyst Brian Allen stated that Wiles “has reportedly put a leash on ‘DOGE’ and Elon Musk’s direct line to Trump.”

“Instead of cozying up in the West Wing, DOGE is getting parked outside in the Eisenhower building—far from the action,” he commented. “Here’s the kicker: DOGE will no longer report directly to Trump. Now, Wiles is in charge.

The power games appear to be in full swing, and Musk’s influence has just received a reality check.

Shawn Pasternak, who previously worked for the Republican opposition research firm America Rising, stated, “She’s an icon, a legend, and she is the moment.”

John Simpson, a broadcaster, stated: “Trump’s tough chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has distanced Elon Musk from the president by making sure he doesn’t have a West Wing office.”

“He will be across the street instead. Simpson recently stated that “anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative…isn’t working in the West Wing,” as reported on Saturday.

Some observers speculated that Trump issued the order and that Wiles was a “fall guy.”

