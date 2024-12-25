Drone sightings in Ocean County and other parts of the state have decreased this week. This comes after state and federal authorities began investigating the sightings, which were previously dismissed as planes, planets, and stars.

Sightings have also decreased, according to Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, whose agency runs an oceanfront drone command center.

After reports of large car-sized drones flying over military bases, trailing Coast Guard vessels, and swarming the beachhead in groups of up to 50, they suddenly stopped appearing.

For weeks, unexplained drones appeared in the skies above New Jersey, capturing residents’ attention and raising concerns among officials. Witnesses reported seeing larger, more sophisticated devices operating in a coordinated manner, rather than hobbyist drones buzzing innocuously through the air. And now, as suddenly as they appeared, the drones are gone

What hasn’t gone away are the questions about their origin and purpose. Neither state nor federal agencies have provided concrete explanations, leaving residents wondering what was going on.

The Drone Sightings

Reports of the mysterious drones came from all over New Jersey, often in less populated areas or near infrastructure like power plants or highways. Witnesses described their size as larger than consumer drones and observed unusual flight patterns, implying that they were not operated by hobbyists.

The sightings followed a pattern seen in other parts of the country in recent years, with swarms of drones moving in grids or formations, raising the possibility that they were part of military exercises or private sector testing.

However, no entity, public or private, has come forward to claim responsibility for the New Jersey drones.

A Silent Government Response

Requests for information from agencies such as the FAA, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security have provided little insight.

The FAA, which oversees the airspace where the drones were seen, issued general statements about drone regulations but did not address the specific incidents.

State officials have expressed similar dissatisfaction, with some local law enforcement agencies claiming they lack the resources to track and identify drones of this magnitude and sophistication. This lack of transparency at the highest levels of government has only exacerbated public unease.

The federal government’s silence may be due to national security concerns, as disclosing specific operations could jeopardize their effectiveness.

However, this explanation provides little comfort to those who believe the public has the right to know whether potentially invasive or dangerous activity is taking place in their communities.

While some leaders, including U.S. Senator Cory Booker, U.S. Congressmen Chris Smith, and Jeff Van Drew, have expressed concern about these drones, Governor Phil Murphy and President Joe Biden’s administration have dismissed any concerns about public safety or national security.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went so far as to tell the state to “calm down” over the drone hysteria.

They simply came to an end, as have other sightings around the world. Perhaps it was a surveillance operation, and the foreign agent or dark business entity already had all the information they required.

Why Did the Drones Disappear?

One of the most puzzling aspects of this mystery is the drones’ sudden disappearance. If the drones were part of a sanctioned operation, the activity may have been limited to a brief trial period. Alternatively, increased public scrutiny may have prompted whoever was behind the operation to relocate or halt the activity.

A more concerning possibility is that the drones were flying without authorization. If this is the case, their disappearance could indicate an attempt to avoid further detection as authorities intensified their investigations.

What Comes Next?

For the time being, New Jersey residents have no answers. Are the skies really clear, or will the drones return? If they were part of a government program, will officials eventually provide information, or will this remain an unsolved mystery?

More broadly, these sightings raise important questions about drone monitoring and regulation, particularly as their use becomes more sophisticated.

Whether they were conducting surveillance, mapping, or tests, regulators should prioritize determining who is operating drones in our skies—and for what purpose.

Until more definitive answers are provided, this mystery serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by emerging technologies in an era of limited transparency.

The disappearance of the drones may have brought an end to the sightings, but many of the concerns they raised remain unresolved.

SOURCE