Ana Orsini, a CBS News Anchor, Died at Age 28. Cause of Death Revealed

Ana Orsini, a news anchor for KOLD 13 News in Tucson, Arizona, died at the age of 28.

The station announced Orsini’s tragic passing on social media on Monday, along with a video compilation of “some of our favorite moments with her.”

“13 News is saddened to report the unexpected passing of Ana Orsini,” the CBS affiliate stated in an article. According to the publication, Orsini died from a brain aneurysm.

Tyler Butler, a morning anchor for KOLD News in Tucson, Arizona, paid respect to his late colleague on Facebook.

“Our beloved Ana Orsini TV passed away suddenly last week,” a message said. “She was absolutely unique. She was insanely enthusiastic about animal welfare, had a terrific sarcastic sense of humor, and was incredibly loyal to her family.”

Another 13 News anchor, Carsyn Currier, expressed her admiration for Orsini on Facebook.

“While there isn’t enough time for me to truly describe the incredible person Ana Orsini was, there are a few things I’d like to say in remembrance of one of my best friends,” Currier wrote in an email. “Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”

Ana Orsini’s Friends and Coworkers Remember Her As Someone With Bottomless Empathy

Prior to her time in Tucson, Orsini was a local news anchor in Lubbock, Texas, and Medford, Oregon.

“Ana’s friends and coworkers remember her as someone with bottomless empathy who always stood up for ‘the little guy,'” wrote 13 News staff in their report. “She was a smiling face most especially for all her newest and youngest coworkers, and she is known in all the newsrooms where she worked for taking them under her wing and being a strong mentor for both work and life.”

Orsini has a well-known fondness for animals. She started a “Pet of the Day” program in a previous state. Orsini also proudly posted pictures of her own rescue dog, Harley, on social media.

“Rescue animals were her passion, and if she wasn’t celebrating Fur Baby Friday, she’d be trying to find a new home for a cutie in need,” 13 News reported.

Orsini’s family provided a statement for the newspaper. They stated that Orsini should be remembered “for the bright, sunny person she was.”

“If you would like to do something in Ana’s memory, please donate to your local animal shelter,” according to them. “Ana never met a dog she didn’t love!”

