US local news

An update on drone sightings in Virginia has been provided by the FBI and Homeland Security

By Lucas

Published on:

An update on drone sightings in Virginia has been provided by the FBI and Homeland Security

According to Patch Virginia, after receiving over 5,000 reports of drones in the sky, federal authorities have followed up on more than 100 leads using advanced detecting technologies and skilled observers. They are now issuing an update.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security claim they thoroughly investigated technical data and found “absolutely nothing unusual” about the drone sightings.

According to a joint statement from the agencies:

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.”

“We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast.”

The FBI and Homeland Security have not explained why there has been such a significant rise in sightings of normal private and commercial drones and planes.

Across Virginia

Residents and authorities across Virginia, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, have gone to social media in recent weeks to share recordings of things they don’t believe can be easily explained away. They have accused federal authorities of withholding information.

Federal agencies recommendation

The government agencies stated that they continue to “recognize the public’s concern” about drones. They urge Congress to enact “counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft systems)” legislation right away.

The public is reminded that sightings of drones over military facilities throughout the East Coast and around the country are not uncommon, and investigations into drone encroachment on Department of Defense airspace continue.

SOURCE

For You!

'I'm meant to be at a viewing' Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

‘I’m meant to be at a viewing’: Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would'send her to jail' Police

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would’send her to jail’ Police

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Duo nabbed following man's robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Duo nabbed following man’s robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Heavy fines issued after K9 discovers 34 illegally captured fish buried in woods

Heavy fines issued after K9 discovers 34 illegally captured fish buried in woods

Lucas

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment