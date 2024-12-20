An update on drone sightings in Virginia has been provided by the FBI and Homeland Security

According to Patch Virginia, after receiving over 5,000 reports of drones in the sky, federal authorities have followed up on more than 100 leads using advanced detecting technologies and skilled observers. They are now issuing an update.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security claim they thoroughly investigated technical data and found “absolutely nothing unusual” about the drone sightings.

According to a joint statement from the agencies:

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.” “We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast.”

The FBI and Homeland Security have not explained why there has been such a significant rise in sightings of normal private and commercial drones and planes.

Across Virginia

Residents and authorities across Virginia, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, have gone to social media in recent weeks to share recordings of things they don’t believe can be easily explained away. They have accused federal authorities of withholding information.

Federal agencies recommendation

The government agencies stated that they continue to “recognize the public’s concern” about drones. They urge Congress to enact “counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft systems)” legislation right away.

The public is reminded that sightings of drones over military facilities throughout the East Coast and around the country are not uncommon, and investigations into drone encroachment on Department of Defense airspace continue.

SOURCE