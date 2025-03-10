Owosso

An Academy Award-winning artist will perform in Michigan

By Oliver

Published on:

An Academy Award-winning artist will perform in Michigan

Michigan has a very rich musical culture, especially when you consider Motown and what it has done for the music industry. There are few, if any, musical genres that have not been influenced, changed, or affected by Michigan in some way. I believe this has continued to pay off, as the concert scene is immaculate.

There are hundreds of venues throughout Michigan where artists or bands can perform for their fans. I believe that these venues and artists are doing an excellent job of capitalizing on the numerous opportunities that Michigan residents are grateful for.

Kalamazoo is one of the cities with several concert venues available, and they have done an excellent job of bringing in successful and upcoming artists from all genres. One of these venues is Western Michigan University’s Miller Auditorium, which has several theaters that are kept busy and booked.

One of their newest bookings has just been announced, and many people in the Kalamazoo area are excited to see who will be there. Miller Auditorium has announced that Academy Award-winning rap artist Juicy J will visit Kalamazoo in April 2025 and perform at the Zhang Theatre.

Juicy J was a member of the former rap group Three Six Mafia before launching his solo career. There has been no mention of other members of the group making appearances, but that does not rule it out. The Oscar-winning and Grammy-nominated artist will perform on Saturday, April 12th, at 6 p.m.

Discounted tickets are already on sale for WMU students and will be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 8. Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone at 269-387-2300, or in person at the Miller Auditorium box office during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Source

For You!

According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

A 'violent fugitive' wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

A ‘violent fugitive’ wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

Oliver

Recommend For You

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

Leave a Comment