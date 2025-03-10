An Academy Award-winning artist will perform in Michigan

Michigan has a very rich musical culture, especially when you consider Motown and what it has done for the music industry. There are few, if any, musical genres that have not been influenced, changed, or affected by Michigan in some way. I believe this has continued to pay off, as the concert scene is immaculate.

There are hundreds of venues throughout Michigan where artists or bands can perform for their fans. I believe that these venues and artists are doing an excellent job of capitalizing on the numerous opportunities that Michigan residents are grateful for.

Kalamazoo is one of the cities with several concert venues available, and they have done an excellent job of bringing in successful and upcoming artists from all genres. One of these venues is Western Michigan University’s Miller Auditorium, which has several theaters that are kept busy and booked.

One of their newest bookings has just been announced, and many people in the Kalamazoo area are excited to see who will be there. Miller Auditorium has announced that Academy Award-winning rap artist Juicy J will visit Kalamazoo in April 2025 and perform at the Zhang Theatre.

Juicy J was a member of the former rap group Three Six Mafia before launching his solo career. There has been no mention of other members of the group making appearances, but that does not rule it out. The Oscar-winning and Grammy-nominated artist will perform on Saturday, April 12th, at 6 p.m.

Discounted tickets are already on sale for WMU students and will be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 8. Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone at 269-387-2300, or in person at the Miller Auditorium box office during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Source