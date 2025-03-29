US local news

An 84-year-old man who killed a Minneapolis lady over 50 years ago was given a life sentence

By Oliver

Published on:

An 84-year-old man who killed a Minneapolis lady over 50 years ago was given a life sentence

MENOMONIE, Wisconsin — A Minnesota man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading “no contest” in court to the murder of a Minneapolis woman he met hitchhiking 50 years ago.

Last November, Jon Keith Miller was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Mary Schlais, 25. She was discovered dead in Spring Brook, Wisconsin, on February 15, 1974. Miller was 33 at the time.

Despite the discovery of a stocking cap at the scene and a witness seeing Miller’s car, the case remained unsolved for five decades. The witness misrecalled the color of the car, leading Miller to believe he “got away with it.”

Miller told KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse that he wanted to have sex with Schlais but stabbed her when she refused. He said he didn’t realize his stocking cap had been left behind until officers investigating the case showed him a photo of it in 2024. The prosecution played video in court on Thursday in which Miller told investigators that the photo he was shown was of his cap.

The cold case heated up when Ramapo College genetic genealogy experts examined DNA from the stocking cap. It is the same method that has been used to solve cold cases across the country since the Golden State Killer was apprehended in 2018.

Miller informed Raguse that he intended to plead guilty, “because I know I am. “Why go through all of this mess?” he asked. “Put me away for the rest of my life.”

Miller had the opportunity to speak in court on Thursday but declined. The prosecution played a portion of his interview with KARE 11 during which he stated that he had not thought much about the murder in the previous 50 years.

Schlais, a University of Minnesota honors graduate, lived in Minneapolis in 1974. She was hitchhiking to Chicago to attend an art show. At the November press conference announcing the charges, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd stated that hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago was not unusual at the time. But stories like this are why we don’t allow our children to do that anymore.”

Schlais’ family members were in court on Thursday to witness the verdict.

Source

For You!

The investigation into the death of a person discovered in a car trunk continues

The investigation into the death of a person discovered in a car trunk continues

Skadden negotiated an agreement with Trump. Insiders said they are concerned that it is the start of the end for the firm

Skadden negotiated an agreement with Trump. Insiders said they are concerned that it is the start of the end for the firm

Delta jet's near-miss with military aircraft near DCA raises safety worries

Delta jet’s near-miss with military aircraft near DCA raises safety worries

Trump tells US carmakers not to take advantage of tariffs by raising prices on customers

Trump tells US carmakers not to take advantage of tariffs by raising prices on customers

Texas now reports 400 instances of measles as some children get sick from too much vitamin A

Texas now reports 400 instances of measles as some children get sick from too much vitamin A

Oliver

Recommend For You

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates: Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

The DOGE Stimulus Check may not reach $5,000 depending on the status of the program

The DOGE Stimulus Check may not reach $5,000 depending on the status of the program

$2,250 Tax Refunds reaches new American households thanks to IRS schedule

$2,250 Tax Refunds reaches new American households thanks to IRS schedule

Who Can Qualify for a $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Check and When Will Those Be Distributed

Who Can Qualify for a $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Check and When Will Those Be Distributed

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this Check Eligibility & Payment Date

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this? Check Eligibility & Payment Date

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025 How to Apply

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025: How to Apply?

Leave a Comment