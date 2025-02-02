US local news

An 81-year-old man opened fire at Pasadena Memorial High School during a band competition

According to a Pasadena ISD official, an 81-year-old man opened fire at a band event at Pasadena Memorial High School on Saturday evening, shooting one person.

Police quickly responded and apprehended the gunman, who they claimed had no connection to the school or event.

The victim was identified as a “young man” by school officials, who also stated that no students were injured. Angleton ISD confirmed that the victim was a percussion technical consultant at Angleton High School.

According to Fox 26, the shooter entered the high school through a backdoor during a Texas Color Guard Circuit drum line competition on the Pasadena ISD campus. He is now in custody.

The incident forced the cancellation of an event featuring hundreds of local high school musicians.

He hid behind a pillar and fired at least one round from a “small caliber weapon” in a corridor leading to the auditorium before being apprehended by a vigilant parent, according to Pasadena police.

Several bystanders and Pasadena ISD police officers quickly assisted in apprehending the suspect, who had no connection to the contest, according to district spokesperson Art Del Barrio.

They went on to say that 43 students, two band directors, and the consultant were leaving the competition at Pasadena Memorial when the shooting happened. The district confirmed that all 43 students were safe and were returned to Angleton unharmed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.” “I am so proud of our staff members, police officers from our district and city, and community members who ensured that no further harm could have occurred,” district spokesperson Art Del Barrio said.

The school will reopen on Monday for students and staff, including those from other campuses that may have been impacted. Angleton ISD has also announced that counselors will be available on campus Monday morning for affected students.

In response to the incident, the district intends to hire additional security personnel next week to strengthen school safety measures.

Unfortunately, safety measures have not always worked in school shootings. According to a new report, Antioch High School’s artificial intelligence system that detects weapons allegedly failed to identify Solomon Henderson’s gun before he went on a murderous rampage.

A 16-year-old girl died in the shooting, as did Henderson, who committed suicide.

According to the Tennessean, a Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson stated that the Omnilert software is an add-on for the camera network on all MNPS campuses.

Following approval of a contract by the MNPS board, the district invested more than $1 million in the software in February 2023.

SOURCE

